PGA TOUR will continue to share feedback on change to golf ball conformance testing
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
In response to today’s announcement by the USGA and The R&A about changes to golf ball conformance, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan promised in a memo to the TOUR’s membership to continue sharing feedback with the governing bodies about the change and working to find other avenues to respond to increased distance.
“In conjunction with guidance from the Player Advisory Council, Player Directors and Policy Board, we will continue to share our feedback with the USGA and The R&A,” Commissioner Monahan wrote. “We will also continue efforts we are making using the breadth of ShotLink data to understand how course set-up, design and other competitive characteristics can help mitigate the effects of distance while also providing the opportunity for a diverse skill set to succeed at the highest level.”
Wednesday’s announcement included an across-the-game increase to the test clubhead speed used to determine golf ball conformance, increasing from 120 mph to 125 mph at launch conditions of 11 degrees and 2,220 rpm (currently 10 degrees and 2,520 rpm). The change will take effect in January 2028, and will affect recreational players beginning in 2030.
The TOUR believes the proposed increase in test clubhead speed to 125 mph is disproportional to the rate of increase it sees when analyzing PGA TOUR radar data, and that a more moderate adjustment is appropriate.
Wednesday’s announcement also includes a new testing approach to address “creep” in the spring-like effect of driver faces, as well as a statement that the USGA and The R&A will continue to explore possible options related to distance and the driver. The TOUR continues to support the suggested concept of adding an additional testing protocol to address the issue of “creep” on the spring-like effect of driver faces.