Grant Thornton Invitational purse breakdown

    The PGA TOUR and LPGA join forces at the Grant Thornton Invitational, the first mixed-team co-sanctioned event between the two since 1999. The three-round event in Naples, Florida, is part of the TOUR’s Challenge Season and takes place from Dec. 8-10.

    The winning team at the Grant Thornton Invitational will receive $1 million. Scroll below for a full breakdown of the purse.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    125%$1,000,000.00$780,000.00$630,000.00$535,000.00$471,000.00$424,166.66$389,285.72$361,875.00$339,444.44$320,500.00
    214%$560,000.00$445,000.00$380,000.00$338,750.00$309,000.00$287,500.00$270,714.28$256,875.00$245,000.00$235,000.00
    38.25%$330,000.00$290,000.00$265,000.00$246,250.00$233,000.00$222,500.00$213,571.42$205,625.00$198,888.89$193,000.00
    46.25%$250,000.00$232,500.00$218,333.33$208,750.00$201,000.00$194,166.67$187,857.14$182,500.00$177,777.78$173,500.00
    55.38%$215,000.00$202,500.00$195,000.00$188,750.00$183,000.00$177,500.00$172,857.14$168,750.00$165,000.00$161,500.00
    64.75%$190,000.00$185,000.00$180,000.00$175,000.00$170,000.00$165,833.33$162,142.86$158,750.00$155,555.56$152,500.00
    74.50%$180,000.00$175,000.00$170,000.00$165,000.00$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,285.72$151,250.00$148,333.33$145,500.00
    84.25%$170,000.00$165,000.00$160,000.00$156,250.00$153,000.00$150,000.00$147,142.86$144,375.00$141,666.67
    94%$160,000.00$155,000.00$151,666.67$148,750.00$146,000.00$143,333.33$140,714.28$138,125.00
    103.75%$150,000.00$147,500.00$145,000.00$142,500.00$140,000.00$137,500.00$135,000.00
    113.63%$145,000.00$142,500.00$140,000.00$137,500.00$135,000.00$132,500.00
    123.50%$140,000.00$137,500.00$135,000.00$132,500.00$130,000.00
    133.38%$135,000.00$132,500.00$130,000.00$127,500.00
    143.25%$130,000.00$127,500.00$125,000.00
    153.13%$125,000.00$122,500.00
    163%$120,000.00
    Total$4,000,000.00
