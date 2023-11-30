How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Friday from Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is making his first appearance since April and also serves as host to the 20-player field, which is stacked with stars including two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
The Open champion Brian Harman and Tony Finau pace the field with both carding 5-under 67. Jordan Spieth lurks one behind after a roller-coaster round including two eagles and a double bogey.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)