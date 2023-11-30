PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Friday from Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is making his first appearance since April and also serves as host to the 20-player field, which is stacked with stars including two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

    The Open champion Brian Harman and Tony Finau pace the field with both carding 5-under 67. Jordan Spieth lurks one behind after a roller-coaster round including two eagles and a double bogey.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

    MUST READS

    Tiger Woods falters on the back; cards 75 in his return to the Bahamas

    Tiger Woods flashes then fades with first-round 75

    Spieth’s wild ride ends in 68 at Hero World Challenge

    Round recap: See how Tiger's first round unfolded at Hero

    Jordan Spieth sheds light on wrist injury ahead of Hero World Challenge

    Collin Morikawa says coaching change ‘not easy’

    Tiger rewind: Taking a look back at Woods’ five Hero World Challenge victories

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.