Jordan Spieth’s wild ride ends in 68 at Hero World Challenge
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth’s five pars were the fewest in the field during the first round of the Hero World Challenge.
He’s just one shot off the lead, however.
Spieth’s scorecard represented a wide spectrum, with scores ranging from eagle to double-bogey and from 2 to 7. He also was the only player to make multiple eagles Thursday, and his six birdies were third in the field, as well.
Despite all the ups and downs – a trademark of Spieth when he is at his most entertaining – Spieth signed for a 4-under 68 that puts him one stroke behind co-leaders Brian Harman and Tony Finau.
“It was an electric factory out there, for sure,” Spieth said after his round. “Some rusty putting, a couple toe balls and then a lot of really, really good stuff. So all in all I would have probably signed for 4 under when I was warming up today, I just didn't think I'd get there this way.”
Pars were rare for Spieth on Thursday but he had three of them in his first four holes. He only had two more over the final 14 holes and only one par in his last 11 holes. His only par on the back nine came on No. 18.
The final tally? One double, two eagles, four bogeys, five pars and six birdies.
Things started quietly for Spieth. He parred the first two holes before making eagle on the par-5 third after hitting a hybrid a foot from the hole and tapping in for a three.
Jordan Spieth nearly holes out to set up tap-in eagle at Hero World Challenge
Spieth parred the next hole, as well, and made a birdie at the par-3 fifth hole to reach 3 under for the day. That’s when things started to get topsy-turvy. He made double-bogey on the par-5 sixth after hooking his second shot into a native area.
Another par at No. 7 preceded a bogey at the par-3 eighth hole and a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole. He made the turn in 1-under 35. Spieth was back to even par after a bogey at No. 10. It was followed by back-to-back birdies, however. He bogeyed the 13th before making birdie at 14 and another eagle at the par-5 15th, where he made a 60-footer. He then went bogey-birdie before his par at the final hole.
Jordan Spieth sends in 60-footer for eagle at Hero World Challenge
This is Spieth’s first stroke-play event since the TOUR Championship in October and his first competitive round since the Ryder Cup. Spieth said earlier this week that re-injured his wrist after the Ryder Cup. He said he has been at “full practice” for weeks, however.
“I have no reservations on my abilities to just do what I need to do going forward,” Spieth said, “given the progress that's been made over the last month and a half.”
He saw a bit of everything Thursday, but he’s still in contention to win a second Hero World Challenge.