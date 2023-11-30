Jordan Spieth’s wild ride ends in 68 at Hero World Challenge

Another par at No. 7 preceded a bogey at the par-3 eighth hole and a birdie on the par-5 ninth hole. He made the turn in 1-under 35. Spieth was back to even par after a bogey at No. 10. It was followed by back-to-back birdies, however. He bogeyed the 13th before making birdie at 14 and another eagle at the par-5 15th, where he made a 60-footer. He then went bogey-birdie before his par at the final hole.