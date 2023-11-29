Michael Thorbjornsen earns exemption into Hero Dubai Desert Classic as No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University

“Helping develop the next stars of tomorrow – both locally and overseas – is very important for us and our partnership with the PGA TOUR provides a platform for golf’s young rising stars to not only compete against the world’s best professionals but also gain vital competitive experience that will help them take their game to the next level," said Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. “We look forward to welcoming Michael Thorbjornsen to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January following an impressive year on the PGA Tour University calendar.”