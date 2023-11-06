Tiger Woods caddies 54 holes for son Charlie at national junior golf event

It begs the question: What is Woods practicing for? The first and likeliest answer is the PNC Championship, Dec. 14-17, where competitors can use carts. Tiger and Charlie Woods have paired in the last three editions of the PNC Championship, a two-player best-ball event. Team Woods finished seventh in 2020, second in 2021 and eighth in 2022. The father-son duo has openly relished the event and the opportunity to compete together in this setting; six teams have already been announced for next month’s event, but not Team Woods.