Team Woods headlines field for 26th edition of PNC Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods will play with son Charlie in the 2023 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, Dec. 14-17.
Returning to the PNC Championship for the fourth time, Team Woods will be looking to improve on their best finish of T2 in 2021.
“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year," said 15-time major winner Woods. "Competing together against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special.”
Six-time major winner, Lee Trevino will be making his 26th appearance in the PNC Championship, the only golfer to have played in every edition. Turning 84 at the start of December, he enjoyed his best finish just two years ago when he finished third, playing with grandson Daniel.
Padraig Harrington, who recently added a sixth Champions Tour title to his remarkable resume, is returning to Grande Lakes for a sixth time, but this year he will be partnering his youngest son, Ciaran.
“Ciaran has been working hard on his game recently and he wanted to have his turn," Harrington explained. "It was actually Ciaran watching Paddy and I play together out there these last couple of years that really ignited his passion for the game, which shows what a very special event this is. He must have watched me play in hundreds of events over the years and it has taken the unique atmosphere and experience of the PNC Championship to inspire him!”
The only team making their debut this year is Steve Stricker and daughter, Izzi, completing the 20-team line-up for the 26th edition of the PNC Championship.
The 20-player final field for the 2023 PNC Championship is:
|PROFESSIONAL
|PARTNER
|John Daly
|John Daly II
|Bernhard Langer
|Jason Langer
|David Duval
|Brady Duval
|Vijay Singh
|Qass Singh
|Stewart Cink
|Reagan Cink
|Justin Thomas
|Mike Thomas
|Nelly Korda
|Petr Korda
|Annika Sorenstam
|Will McGee
|Nick Faldo
|Matthew Faldo
|Matt Kuchar
|Cameron Kuchar
|Tom Lehman
|Sean Lehman
|Lee Trevino
|Daniel Trevino
|Justin Leonard
|Luke Leonard
|Mark O’Meara
|Shaun O’Meara
|Jim Furyk
|Tanner Furyk
|Padraig Harrington
|Ciaran Harrington
|Nick Price
|Greg Price
|Retief Goosen
|Leo Goosen
|Steve Stricker
|Izzi Stricker
|Tiger Woods
|Charlie Woods
This is PNC Bank’s 12th year as the tournament’s title sponsor. The event was renamed the PNC Championship in 2020, reflecting the world class talent and special bonds that characterize this inclusive family tournament.
The tournament, which will be broadcast live across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, attracts major champions whose victories this year span 1959 to the present day. Last year, the PNC Championship gathered a field of golfing greats that had won 73 major titles. With only 20 teams competing, players past and present have shown unprecedented interest in campaigning for a spot in the star-studded line-up.
The PNC Championship has continued to evolve and develop since the inaugural tournament in 1995, when 10 major winners gathered with their sons. The tournament now features 20 major champions and their relatives competing in a two-day, 36-hole scramble for the Willie Park Trophy.
To qualify for the PNC Championship, players must have won a major championship or THE PLAYERS Championship. Their partner must not hold any playing status on a professional Tour.