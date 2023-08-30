How it works: Signature Events
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR Signature Events are limited-field events offering increased purses and FedExCup points. The fields, which will range from roughly 70-80 players in size, are made up of the top performers from the previous season and the current season, allowing PGA TOUR members several different avenues to play their way in to the TOUR's biggest events outside of the Majors and THE PLAYERS Championship.
For the 2024 FedExCup Season, there are eight Signature Events with limited field sizes.
- The Sentry (Jan. 1-7)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
- The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 12-18)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)
- RBC Heritage (April 15-21)
- Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)
- Travelers Championship (June 17-23)
Eligibility criteria for The Sentry will include the top 50 players from the previous season's FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Playoffs (BMW Championship qualifiers) and tournament winners from the prior year, including Additional Events and the FedExCup Fall.
Eligibility for the remaining seven Signature Events will reward top performers from the previous season, the current season and the swings leading up to each Signature Event. Fields for the Signature Events (outside of The Sentry) are expected to be approximately 70-80 players, with eligibility categories including:
• Top 50 in the previous season's FedExCup standings (BMW Championship qualifiers)
• Top 10 available and not otherwise exempt from current FedExCup standings (The Next 10)
• Top five available and not otherwise exempt FedExCup points earners from the swings leading up to each Signature Event (The Swing 5)
• If not exempt from the three categories above: current-year tournament winners and PGA TOUR members in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking
• Four sponsor exemptions (PGA TOUR members)
• The three player-hosted invitationals will each have one tournament host exemption, which is not restricted to PGA TOUR members.
FAQs
Will Signature Events have a cut?
The three player-hosted invitationals (The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday) will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead, and a redistribution of prize money that allocates 20% to the winner ($4 million), up from 18%. The other five Signature Events will not have a cut.
What is The Next 10?
The Next 10 is one of the qualifying criteria for the Signature Events (outside of The Sentry), recognizing the top 10 players, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings. For the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, The Next 10 comes from the prior year FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Fall (Nos. 51-60). For each Signature Event after that, the top 10 players from the current FedExCup Points List, not otherwise exempt through the week prior, will be eligible. This category will always fill to 10 players.
What is The Swing 5?
The Swing 5 is one of the qualifying criteria for the Signature Events (outside of The Sentry). Each set of Full-Field and Additional Events between Signature Events will count as a swing. The top five players, not otherwise exempt, earning the most FedExCup points through each swing leading up to each Signature Event will qualify. Points earned in Signature Events and Majors do not count toward the swing category. This category will always fill to five players.
When are the “play-in” categories set?
The Next 10, The Swing 5 and the top 30 from the Official World Golf Ranking restricted to PGA TOUR members will be set following the tournament immediately preceding the Signature Event (Monday of tournament week).
Do winners of Full-Field Events have guaranteed eligibility into Signature Events for a full calendar year?
Tournament winners of Full-Field Events are only guaranteed into the remaining Signature Events taking place in that year. For example, if a player wins the first Full-Field Event of the year, then he is exempt into the remaining Signature Events that year (and The Sentry to start the next season). If a player wins the last event of the year, he would be eligible for The Sentry the following year, but he would have to play his way into the other Signature Events.
NOTE: The tournament winners’ category is only for players who are not exempt via top 50, The Next 10 and/or The Swing 5 categories. It is meant as a catch-all for players who do not qualify via one of the other categories.
Do winners of Additional Events qualify for the remaining Signature Events that year?
While winning an Additional Event does not guarantee a player access into the next Signature Event, 300 FedExCup points will position the winner well for The Swing 5 category. In addition, winners of Additional Events qualify for The Sentry and THE PLAYERS Championship.
Will there be restrictions on Signature Event sponsor exemptions?
Sponsor exemptions for Signature Events will be limited to PGA TOUR members. In addition to sponsor exemptions, the three player-hosted invitationals will each have one tournament host exemption, which is not restricted to PGA TOUR members: The Genesis Invitational (Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption), Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer Cup Exemption) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Jack Nicklaus Award for NCAA Division I National Player of the Year)