How it works: Signature Events

Tournament winners of Full-Field Events are only guaranteed into the remaining Signature Events taking place in that year. For example, if a player wins the first Full-Field Event of the year, then he is exempt into the remaining Signature Events that year (and The Sentry to start the next season). If a player wins the last event of the year, he would be eligible for The Sentry the following year, but he would have to play his way into the other Signature Events.