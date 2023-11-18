Draws and Fades: Great putters set to hunt down Ludvig Åberg at The RSM Classic

Will he go back-to-back? Maybe. I have a special place in my heart - or wallet, rather, for Svensson as I hit him in his win here last year at +15000 - but that doesn't have much to do with me taking a shot with him here other than I am well aware of how he fits this golf course. He's played very steadily the first two days without anything that jumps out as a red flag. In fact, in shooting a round of 68 on Thursday, he lost nearly a shot-and-a-half to the field with the putter. But we are talking about a guy that ranks 36th in this field for SG: Putting (Bermudagrass) over the last 24 rounds and his flat stick rebounded accordingly on Friday. If he just continues along as he has so far, he ought to be fine. If he finds an especially low round over the next two days, he just might become a repeat winner. Svensson went 62-64 over the weekend last year on the Seaside course on his way to victory.