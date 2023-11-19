PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Round 4 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch Round 4 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the final FedExCup Fall event. It's the final opportunity for players to secure their top 125 and status in The Next 10.

    Ludvig Åberg leads by one over Eric Cole. Both rookies will be looking for their first win on the PGA TOUR.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    MUST READS

    Ludvig Åberg, Eric Cole eyeing first TOUR win and Rookie of the Year honors at The RSM Classic

    Ludvig Åberg keeps pace with a 61, leads by one over Eric Cole at The RSM Classic

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.