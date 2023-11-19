How to watch Round 4 of The RSM Classic: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Sea Island Golf Club for the final FedExCup Fall event. It's the final opportunity for players to secure their top 125 and status in The Next 10.
Ludvig Åberg leads by one over Eric Cole. Both rookies will be looking for their first win on the PGA TOUR.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Radio: Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)