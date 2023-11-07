Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, David Blitzer partner on TGL’s sixth team ownership group
3 Min Read
Jupiter Links Golf Club to represent Jupiter, Florida, in TGL
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
JUPITER, Florida -- TGL presented by SoFi, the new tech-forward, prime-time team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, on Tuesday announced the formation of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the sixth and final TGL team, with an ownership group led by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer. Additionally, Woods is the first TGL player to be announced on Jupiter Links GC’s roster. The announcement was made Tuesday by Woods, Blitzer and Mike McCarley, CEO, TMRW Sports and TGL.
“Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible.," said Woods. "Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world.”
Added Blitzer: “Tiger Woods is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the history of sports, and I’m thrilled to partner with him to form Jupiter Links GC. Golf is a sport that has a proven ability to bring people together from all over the world and I’m excited by the potential reach and impact we can have as a team and league. By harnessing the power of technology and innovation and leveraging the skill and expertise of the game’s most transcendent and accomplished player, our team is well positioned for long-term success."
McCarley noted: “Tiger Woods and David Blitzer form a winning combination as the last of TGL’s original six ownership groups for our inaugural season. Tiger and David are prepared to be great business partners with the league and other teams, but both are super competitive in their daily lives and we expect that competitiveness to be on full display inside the SoFi Center in January."
TGR Ventures’ portfolio also includes The Woods Jupiter, TGR Design, TGR Foundation, Full Swing Golf, TMRW Sports Group and T-Squared Social. TGR unites Woods' entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors off the course under a single parent brand driven by a mindset, method and pursuit of mastery.
Blitzer is personally investing in Jupiter Links GC and is the first to hold equity in five North American major sports teams. Blitzer founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment with Josh Harris and is co-chairman and managing partner of its portfolio highlighted by the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and Joe Gibbs Racing. Blitzer also is a co-owner of the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Commanders. Additionally, Blitzer is a General Partner of Crystal Palace Football Club and owns stakes in a variety of soccer clubs around the globe, including Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer and the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Team brands, front office staff and team rosters will continue to be unveiled, as will the inaugural schedule and other operational and fan-centric elements of TGL presented by SoFi. The six team ownership groups’ combined sports team ownership experience spans the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS and NWSL:
- Atlanta Drive GC: Led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores); team roster currently includes Justin Thomas.
- Boston Common Golf: Led by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing); team roster currently includes Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton.
- Jupiter Links Golf Club: Led by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, Washington Commanders, Crystal Palace FC, Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals, Joe Gibbs Racing).; team roster currently includes Tiger Woods.
- Los Angeles Golf Club: Led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams, as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West, team roster currently includes Collin Morikawa.
- TGL New York: Led by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures.
- TGL San Francisco: A group led by Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry and Stephen Curry, as well as limited partners Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.
TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams of PGA TOUR superstars and will launch on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center is TGL’s custom-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf.
- TGL teams: The six TGL teams will each have four players assigned. A TGL match will feature three players competing for each team in a modern match-play format.
- Custom-built venue: SoFi Center is a first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.
- Modern match play: TGL matches will feature two teams squaring off across two sessions: nine holes of Triples, 3-vs.-3 team alternate shot and six holes of Singles, head-to-head competitions. Each hole is worth one point and most points wins the match.
- Tech-enabled fan experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour televised match. All TGL players will be mic’d up and playing with a shot clock.
- Inaugural season: Fifteen regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches to air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the U.S.