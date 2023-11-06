FedExCup update: Justin Suh inches towards The Next 10, Matt Kuchar gets squarely inside
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
Justin Suh has picked a pretty good time to be playing some of his best golf of the season.
Suh, who finished tied for 10th last week at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, backed that up with another fine result at the World Wide Technology Championship, a solo fourth.
His best-career TOUR result moved Suh up seven spots in the FedExCup Fall standings to No. 70, and he’s now within shouting distance of a spot in The Next 10.
Suh was firmly in the mix Sunday at El Cardonal at Diamante until Erik van Rooyen went lights out on the back nine, firing an 8-under 28 – including a tournament-winning eagle on the 72nd hole.
To his credit, Suh shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 Sunday. He ended up just three shots back of van Rooyen’s winning total.
Justin Suh bends in lengthy birdie at World Wide Technology
“Overall, I thought throughout the week I just hit the ball really well,” said Suh. “Usually when I hit the ball well and have a good putting week, I can finish strong. Just overall pretty satisfied where my game's at and where it's trending. It was just fun to be in the mix on Sunday.”
This marked Suh’s second top-five finish of the season after finishing tied for fifth at The Honda Classic. He also notched a tie for sixth at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Suh admitted at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign he was just “trying to make cuts” but as the season chugged along he learned more and more about himself and his game.
“Then towards the end of the season I really feel a lot more comfortable going into Sunday either holding a lead or being up there up top on the leaderboard,” Suh said. “So, I think the experience will tell and I think just putting myself in this position over and over again will give us some good chances.”
After two straight top-10s on TOUR, now he’s got a good chance to get into The Next 10.
Signature Event Watch…
Matt Kuchar shot a 6-under 66 Sunday and while it wasn’t enough for the win, his tie for second moved the veteran up 14 spots in the FedExCup Fall standings to No. 52 – all but securing him a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am and The Genesis Invitational next year as part of The Next 10.
Mackenzie Hughes has been part of The Next 10 since he fell just 28 points of the 50th spot after the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His tie for seventh at the World Wide Technology Championship moved him up four places from No. 57 to No. 53. He will likely remain in The Next 10 after the next two weeks.
Van Rooyen’s victory was meaningful and emotional. It also helped him zip up the FedExCup Fall standings all the way from starting the week on the bubble – at No. 125 – to No. 63 and very close to earning a spot in The Next 10.
Other movers…
Camilo Villegas’ tie for second was his first top-10 finish in nearly two-and-a-half-years on the PGA TOUR. It moved Villegas up 76 spots in the FedExCup Fall to 147th. He’s set to tee it up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship next week looking to keep climbing.
Camilo Villegas’ incredible par after unplayable at World Wide Technology
Chesson Hadley’s tidy 9-under 63 all-but-confirmed his spot inside the top 125 heading into next year. He started the week at No. 122 but his final-round effort helped move him up 18 spots to No. 104.
Austin Cook shot the low round of the week, a 10-under 62, and his tie for 10th zipped him up 24 spots to No. 155. Finishing inside the top 150 means Cook will keep conditional status on TOUR for 2024, an improvement on his Past Champion category.
Ryan Palmer, who is part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall inside-the-ropes docuseries ‘The Turn,’ closed with an 8-under 64 and moved up 20 spots to No. 136
Doug Ghim gave himself a bit of breathing room after a tie for 15th. Ghim moved from No. 123 to No. 117 after his week in Mexico.
C.T. Pan missed the cut and will be at No.125 heading into next week in Bermuda, while Patton Kizzire jumped from No. 130 to No. 126 after a tie for 15th at El Cardonal.