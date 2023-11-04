PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3: Live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Mexico for the third time this season for the World Wide Technology Championship. The action starts Thursday at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante, which marks the first time the PGA TOUR will host an event at a Tiger Woods-designed layout.

    Camillo Villegas leads the tournament by two strokes over Matt Kuchar heading into the weekend.

    The second round of the World Wide Technology Championship was suspended due to darkness at 5:52 p.m. and will resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. There are three players finishing Saturday at the par-5 18th.

    Television: Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR Radio: Saturday, 2-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)





