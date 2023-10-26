Rasmus Højgaard sets his sights on earning PGA TOUR card
4 Min Read
Written by DP World Tour
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Europeantour.com. This week's Qatar Masters is the third-to-last event in the Race to Dubai. Click here for scores and click here to follow the Race to Dubai standings.
Rasmus Højgaard says the opportunity to claim a PGA TOUR card through the DP World Tour’s season-long points list is spurring him on ahead of his first start at Doha Golf Club in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
As part of the strategic alliance between the two tours, a pathway was opened for the leading ten players not already exempt on the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex to earn status on the PGA TOUR.
With just three events left on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule, four-time DP World Tour winner Højgaard is three spots off what would secure him PGA TOUR membership next year.
Twin brother and Ryder Cup winner Nicolai, who has split his time in 2023 between the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, is set to secure his card across the Atlantic for next year, with Rasmus eager to ensure he can join him.
"Nicolai has been playing some good golf and he's got his card in America now, so I really want to go over there and join him so we can play together," said the Dane.
"I'm trying to focus on the golf which I can sort of control and not let all the things around stress me out too much.
"It's obviously the biggest goal I have for the rest of the year. I've set out a few goals at the start of the season to see if I can tick them off.
"Some have been accomplished, some haven’t but this is definitely up there now and I'm really hoping I can play some good golf here in the last three events of the year."
Since becoming the first Danish winner of his national open in July, Højgaard came close to a second title of the season as he finished fourth at the Cazoo Open de France last month.
The world No. 88 finished in a tie for 26th last week at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande and is confident about his form.
“I feel good,” he said. “I’d say over the last few months the game has been showing some very good signs and I feel like I played well last week. A few mistakes here and there.
“In those windy conditions it can be very penalising, and it cost me a few shots, but at the same time I felt like I can take some of the good stuff with me for this week.”
Højgaard is making his third appearance at the Qatar Masters this week, but this represents his first experience of Doha Golf Club having missed the cut at Education City Golf Club in 2020 and 2021.
Reflecting on his first experience of this week's Peter Harradine layout in sweltering temperatures, he said: “I think the course is good.
“I mean the rough is up. You can get some very nasty lies, so I think you will need to hit it pretty straight off the tee, but I don't think it is going to be too much of a low scoring week.
“I think four rounds under par is good, especially if the wind picks up a little bit.
“I mean, it's obviously very, very warm. Today I tried a cold towel around my neck and those small things can make a difference out there.”
Jorge Campillo, a fellow winner on the DP World Tour this season, also has his own reasons to finish the campaign strongly.
The Spaniard returned to the winner's circle for the first time since his 2020 triumph in Qatar at Education City Golf Club with his third DP World Tour victory at the Magical Kenya Open in March.
He is targeting a top-30 finish on the Race to Dubai, which last season was among the exemptions for qualification into the following year's Open Championship.
"I’m not playing great, but not bad, just consistent, I guess," he said, coming off a top 20 on home soil last week.
"I haven’t been very solid, like I was the first few months of the year. But it hasn’t been bad. Last week was a good week, so hopefully this one is too.
"I just want to keep playing good, hopefully I’ll have some good finishes and at least get into the top 30 to make it to The Open next year – that could be a good goal."