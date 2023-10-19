Inside look: DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has officially opened its doors and (betting) windows.
The first of its kind to open at a PGA TOUR tournament location, the DraftKings Sportsbook is located just a few yards away from the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale, where top TOUR stars annually contest the WM Phoenix Open. Construction began in May 2022, and officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 19, 2023, before officially opening to the public the following day.
The destination combines a little bit of everything: world-class golf, an elevated dining experience and a premier sportsbook. The 13,000-square-foot facility includes 32 betting kiosks, six windows to place bets and 3,400 square feet of video walls to watch the action unfold.
Take a look inside for a peek at what will quickly become a must-visit for golf fans (and bettors) living in Scottsdale or visiting the area: