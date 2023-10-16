Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland highlight Hero World Challenge field

The Hero could mark the return of another player who has had a microdiscectomy. Will Zalatoris is listed in the field. It would mark his first competitive appearance since the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. Zalatoris herniated a disk in his back at the 2022 BMW Championship, one week after he earned his first PGA TOUR title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Zalatoris took off the remainder of 2022 before returning to the TOUR. He played seven times before withdrawing shortly before his first-round tee time at the Masters and then opting to have back surgery.