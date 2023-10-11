Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala become the latest stars to commit to TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches in prime time starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center is TGL’s purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 19 players are committed to play in TGL, including Woods, McIlroy, Rahm, Morikawa, Thomas, Fitzpatrick, Bradley, Lowry, Rose, Scott, Schauffele, Homa, Hatton, Fleetwood, Young, Fowler, Theegala, Kim and Horschel. With currently 11 of the top 20 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 30 major championships, 202 PGA TOUR wins, 118 International victories and collectively has ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks.