Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala become the latest stars to commit to TGL presented by SoFi
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ORLANDO, Florida – PGA TOUR stars Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala announced their commitment to TGL presented by SoFi, a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches in prime time starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, on ESPN and ESPN+.
The 2024 TGL presented by SoFi season will include a total of 24 players with four players assigned to each of the six teams. Each TGL match will feature three players competing for each team in a modern match-play format. The trio announced will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and Billy Horschel as 19 of the 24 set to take part.
“These are three stellar payers who will bring competitive fire to any TGL team," said Mike McCarley, CEO of TMRW Sports. "Keegan is known throughout the golf community as a fierce opponent and someone who loves team golf, while Cam and Sahith have quickly become fan favorites as two of the most talented young players in the game.”
Keegan Bradley: Bradley won twice and recorded six top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR for the 2022-2023 season with victories at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and the Travelers Championship. The 2011 PGA Championship winner returns to team golf after making Ryder Cup appearances in 2012 and 2014 and playing on the U.S. Team in the Presidents Cup in 2013. In total, Bradley has six career PGA TOUR victories.
“As a sports fan, I think TGL is going to appeal to a lot of people who simply love to watch sports in general and not just golf. ESPN is the perfect partner for TGL and I can’t wait to be a part of one of these teams and contribute in any way that I can,” said Bradley.
Cameron Young: Young is a rising star on the PGA TOUR and was a member of the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup Team. Young received the Arnold Palmer Award for winning Rookie of the Year for his 2022 season and has risen as high as No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking and currently sits at 15th. Young has six runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR, including the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and The Open Championship in 2022.
“I recently visited TGL’s testing facility and was blown away by the technology and new ideas that will be a part of TGL. I love being connected to teammates and I’m excited to play team golf,” said Young.
Sahith Theegala: The 25-year-old recently picked up his first PGA TOUR title at the Fortinet Championship in September. The win was the second PGA TOUR victory by an Indian golfer (after Arjun Atwal in 2010) and capped his 2022-2023 season in which he tied for second at The RSM Classic last November and had seven top-10 finishes.
“This is truly an honor to be a part of TGL alongside many players who I have looked up to during my career. TGL has a different energy than traditional golf and provides us as players with a chance to bring in new fans and engage a younger audience, which is very exciting,” said Theegala.
TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches in prime time starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center is TGL’s purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 19 players are committed to play in TGL, including Woods, McIlroy, Rahm, Morikawa, Thomas, Fitzpatrick, Bradley, Lowry, Rose, Scott, Schauffele, Homa, Hatton, Fleetwood, Young, Fowler, Theegala, Kim and Horschel. With currently 11 of the top 20 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 30 major championships, 202 PGA TOUR wins, 118 International victories and collectively has ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks.
TGL Teams: A total of 24 players with four players assigned to each of the six teams. Each TGL match will feature three players competing for each team in a modern match-play format.
- Tech-forward venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.
- Tech-enabled fan experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour, primetime televised match.
- Inaugural season: Fifteen (15) regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.
Other team names, brands, front office staff and assigned players will be unveiled later this year, as will the inaugural schedule and other operational and fan-centric elements of TGL presented by SoFi. Currently, four of the six team ownership groups have been announced:
- Atlanta Drive GC: led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores)
- TGL Boston: led by John Henry, Tom Werner and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Los Angeles Golf Club: led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Serena Williams and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West
- TGL New York: led by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures