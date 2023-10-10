Tom Kim aims to rekindle Shriners Children’s Open magic

Having wowed at the Presidents Cup, Kim went bogey-free for the week in Vegas – the first winner to do that since J.T. Poston in 2019 – and won for the second time in four starts (beginning with his maiden TOUR win at the 2022 Wyndham Championship). He was also the first since Tiger Woods in 1996 to nab two PGA TOUR wins before turning 21. Kim settled in Dallas and spent Thanksgiving at Jordan Spieth’s house, impressing with his prodigious appetite.