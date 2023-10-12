How it works: Wildcard Weekend, SAS Championship
Final event of 2023 PGA TOUR Champions regular season; Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs field to be finalized
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This week’s SAS Championship is the 25th and final event of the 2023 regular season on PGA TOUR Champions. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top 72 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
The SAS Championship (Oct. 15-15) is also known as Wildcard Weekend:
If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.
• There is only one wildcard spot available.
• The wildcard would replace the No. 72 player unless there is not a full field in the first Playoffs event. If the first Playoffs event is not a full field, then both would get in.
• Since the wildcard concept was created in 2016, it hasn’t been used.
Bubble Watch
Entering this week’s SAS Championship, No. 72 Jason Bohn is the player on the bubble, with Jim Furyk one spot above at 71st. Gene Sauers is the first person looking in at No. 73 and $1,427 behind.
|Schwab Cup Ranking
|Player
|Money
|68
|Olin Browne
|$192,128
|69
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|$187,134
|70
|Michael Jonzon
|$182,277
|71
|Jim Furyk
|$169,274
|72
|Jason Bohn
|$165,767
|THE TOP 72 MAKE THE PLAYOFFS
|--
|--
|73
|Gene Sauers
|$164,340
|74
|Carlos Franco
|$157,216
|75
|Phillip Price
|$143,062
|76
|Jeff Sluman
|$140,558
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs is a three-tournament series used to determine the winner of the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup:
|Tournament
|Dates
|Location
|Field Size
|Holes
|Dominion Energy Charity Classic
|Oct. 20-22
|Richmond, Virginia
|72 players
|54
|TimberTech Championship
|Nov. 3-5
|Boca Raton, Florida
|54 players
|54
|Charles Schwab Cup Championship
|Nov. 9-12
|Phoenix, Arizona
|36 players
|72
Before the start of the Playoffs, the season-long Money List will be converted to the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. All three Playoff events will provide double points ($1 = 2 points).
The top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List at the end of the regular season will advance to the first Playoff event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Oct. 20-22).
The top 54 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will advance to the second Playoff event, the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 3-5).
The top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the third Playoff event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 9-12).