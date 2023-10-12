PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How it works: Wildcard Weekend, SAS Championship

Final event of 2023 PGA TOUR Champions regular season; Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs field to be finalized

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    This week’s SAS Championship is the 25th and final event of the 2023 regular season on PGA TOUR Champions. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top 72 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings will advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

    The SAS Championship (Oct. 15-15) is also known as Wildcard Weekend:

    If a player finishes inside the top 10 at the SAS Championship and doesn’t get inside the top 72 of the Charles Schwab Cup standings as a result, he gets an automatic spot into the first Playoffs event.

    • There is only one wildcard spot available.

    • The wildcard would replace the No. 72 player unless there is not a full field in the first Playoffs event. If the first Playoffs event is not a full field, then both would get in.

    • Since the wildcard concept was created in 2016, it hasn’t been used.

    Bubble Watch

    Entering this week’s SAS Championship, No. 72 Jason Bohn is the player on the bubble, with Jim Furyk one spot above at 71st. Gene Sauers is the first person looking in at No. 73 and $1,427 behind.

    Schwab Cup RankingPlayerMoney
    68Olin Browne$192,128
    69Tom Pernice Jr.$187,134
    70Michael Jonzon$182,277
    71Jim Furyk$169,274
    72Jason Bohn$165,767
    THE TOP 72 MAKE THE PLAYOFFS----
    73Gene Sauers$164,340
    74Carlos Franco$157,216
    75Phillip Price$143,062
    76Jeff Sluman$140,558

    Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs

    The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs is a three-tournament series used to determine the winner of the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup:

    TournamentDatesLocationField SizeHoles
    Dominion Energy Charity ClassicOct. 20-22Richmond, Virginia72 players54
    TimberTech ChampionshipNov. 3-5Boca Raton, Florida54 players54
    Charles Schwab Cup ChampionshipNov. 9-12Phoenix, Arizona36 players72

    Before the start of the Playoffs, the season-long Money List will be converted to the Charles Schwab Cup Points List. All three Playoff events will provide double points ($1 = 2 points).

    The top 72 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List at the end of the regular season will advance to the first Playoff event, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Oct. 20-22).

    The top 54 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the Dominion Energy Charity Classic will advance to the second Playoff event, the TimberTech Championship (Nov. 3-5).

    The top 36 players on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the TimberTech Championship will advance to the third Playoff event, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Nov. 9-12).

