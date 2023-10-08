Tiger Woods seen on golf course hitting shots while hosting namesake junior event

Woods has completed four rounds in just two of the five tournaments he’s played since his surprise return at Augusta National last year. He finished 47th in the 2022 Masters, his first tournament in 17 months, and was T45 at The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, earlier this year. Woods withdrew during the third round at Augusta due to reaggravating his plantar fasciitis. Since then the golf world has been wondering when or if Woods would play again.