Tiger Woods seen on golf course hitting shots while hosting namesake junior event
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
For the first time since withdrawing from the Masters in April, Tiger Woods has been seen swinging a golf club.
TGR Live, part of the TGR Foundation founded by Woods, posted a video on social media showing the 82-time PGA TOUR winner hitting golf shots before the TGR JR Invitational event that the foundation will host. The post showed Woods hitting a golf shot at The Hay at Pebble Beach, a par-3 short course located on the Monterey Peninsula in California. He reportedly played a few holes there with his 14-year-old son, Charlie, on Saturday.
The initial video is highlighted with just a pair of emojis: a set of eyes and a tiger.
Woods has completed four rounds in just two of the five tournaments he’s played since his surprise return at Augusta National last year. He finished 47th in the 2022 Masters, his first tournament in 17 months, and was T45 at The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, earlier this year. Woods withdrew during the third round at Augusta due to reaggravating his plantar fasciitis. Since then the golf world has been wondering when or if Woods would play again.
Woods will also host the Hero World Challenge at the end of next month. Viktor Hovland will return to defend in Albany, The Bahamas, and there has been talk that Woods could tee it up.