Tiger Woods is ‘next logical choice’ as Ryder Cup captain, says Davis Love III
Could Tiger Woods be the next Ryder Cup captain?
Davis Love III said it’s up to Woods.
“We've got to call Tiger Woods and ask him,” said Love, a past Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup captain who was one of Zach Johnson’s assistants last week in Rome. “I think if he wants -- obviously Tiger's into a lot of stuff right now, but it's kind of his call, I would say. … He’s the next logical choice.”
The Ryder Cup is always a raucous affair, but the next edition promises to be especially so since it will be played in front of the passionate sports fans of New York. The 2025 tournament is scheduled to be played at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course on Long Island, the municipal course where Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open. Having Woods at the helm would only increase the frenzy around the event.
Woods was a victorious playing captain in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Australia’s Royal Melbourne and was a vice captain for the United States’ wins in the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup, as well. Even when not officially involved with the U.S. teams, Woods is known for giving advice and insights to captains via text message.
“Tiger’s been a big help behind the scenes,” said Love, who was the captain of the victorious 2016 Ryder Cup team that Woods was an assistant for.
The U.S. lost last week’s Ryder Cup, 16.5-11.5, extending its road winless streak past 30 years. Johnson said Woods’ schedule – he was recently named to the PGA TOUR Policy Board – prevented him from being a vice captain in Rome. Love thinks it is time for a new generation of leaders to step in after the U.S. has rotated captaincies between several members of the original task force formed after the United States’ loss in the 2014 Ryder Cup.
From the 2016 Ryder Cup to next year’s Presidents Cup, three men – Love, Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk – will have held multiple captaincies. Among Johnson’s five vice captains in Rome, only Stewart Cink had never been captain of a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team.
Could Woods be the next leader of the U.S. Ryder Cup team? It’s his job if he wants it.