U.S. Team fails to find answer to overseas Ryder Cup struggles

This year’s team was aware of that history but also distanced itself from it. Five members of the U.S. Team at Marco Simone were not alive when the U.S. last won in Europe. Only four of the 12 had played a Ryder Cup overseas, with Fowler (three) and Spieth (two) the only ones with multiple appearances. Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was an opportunity for this new era to truly be ushered in.