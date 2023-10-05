Ludvig Åberg builds on Ryder Cup success with first-round 67 at Sanderson Farms

This week marks Åberg’s eighth start on the PGA TOUR since turning pro at the RBC Canadian Open in June. He won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour and nabbed a captain’s pick from Luke Donald to be part of the European squad in Rome. While Åberg is exempt on the PGA TOUR in 2024 after topping the PGA TOUR University rankings earlier this year, he still has plenty to play for this week and through the balance of the FedExCup Fall.