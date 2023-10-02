Opening hole proves pivotal to Europe's Ryder Cup victory... will U.S. follow suit at Bethpage Black?

Over the course of the week, the Europeans won the first hole 10 times compared to the U.S., who won it just four times. In fact, the Americas hadn’t led in a match heading to the second tee until Saturday afternoon's Four-ball session. They hadn't even put red on the board up until that point. Ten times, the boisterous home crowd could start the match with cries of “Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole,” and settle any nerves that their golfers could be experiencing, opposite to the U.S. who were playing catch-up out of the gate.