Ryder Cup: Live updates, hole-by-hole breakdowns and highlights from Saturday's matches
30 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Day 2 at the 44th Ryder Cup is a wrap, with the European Team building a 10.5-5.5 advantage into Sunday Singles matches. The U.S. Team showed some spunk Saturday afternoon at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, winning Saturday's Four-ball session by a 3-1 margin, but will face a steep deficit into the final day.
The European Team led 6.5-1.5 heading into Saturday and further padded its edge with a 3-1 edge in Saturday morning Foursomes, before the U.S. Team authored an afternoon rally.
In the final match of Saturday Four-ball, Patrick Cantlay delivered two closing twilight birdies to flip the match and keep the U.S. Team within five points heading into Sunday's 12 Singles matches.
The U.S. Team's chances of winning the Ryder Cup on European soil (for the first time since 1993) are very much in jeopardy, but the Americans were fired up Saturday evening and will look to channel that energy on the final day in Italy.
There are 28 total points available across five sessions (two sessions Friday, two Saturday, one Sunday). The U.S. Team needs 14 points to retain the Cup; the European Team needs 14.5 points to win the Cup.
Saturday afternoon Four-ball (best ball) delivered the following results:
- Match 1: Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3
- Match 2: Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood/Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 2 and 1
- Match 3: Justin Rose/Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 3 and 2
- Match 4: Patrick Cantlay/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick/Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up
Read below for a look at how Saturday afternoon Four-ball matches unfolded at Marco Simone:
12:55 p.m. ET: A wild day ends with a wild final hole. Cantlay drains a 43-foot birdie at the par-5 18th, eliciting hugs and screams from his teammates who have gathered around the green. McIlroy and Fitzpatrick each still have birdie attempts to tie the hole and the match. McIlroy misses from 24 feet, and Fitzpatrick misses from 20 feet. Just like that, the Cantlay/Clark duo wins the hole and the match.
The U.S. Team goes 3-1 in Saturday afternoon Four-ball and remains within striking distance into Sunday at Marco Simone.
"He's Patty Ice for a reason," Clark said afterward. "I lose to him in money games all the time, so I told him, 'I hope you can go out there and get as many birdies and beat me in a money game.'"
Cantlay/Clark stood 1-down on the 16th tee. Then Cantlay closed birdie-birdie-birdie to flip the match (winning Nos. 17 and 18) and secure the full point. Ice in his veins, indeed.
The European Team leads 10.5 to 5.5 overall, with Saturday's action concluded.
Cantlay/Clark def. McIlroy/Fitzpatrick, 1 up
12:31 p.m. ET: They call him Patty Ice, and for good reason. Cantlay stripes a short iron to 10 feet at the par-3 17th and drains the birdie to win the hole. The day's final match is now tied as it heads to the 18th hole. Anything can happen here at Marco Simone's risk-reward par-5 closing hole. McIlroy/Fitzpatrick v. Cantlay/Clark, tied thru 17
12:18 p.m. ET: One match remains on the course, with McIlroy/Fitzpatrick 1-up against Cantlay/Clark as they head to the par-3 17th hole.
The Europeans looked in good shape to move 2-up on the short par-4 16th, after McIlroy drove the green and two-putted for birdie, but Cantlay played a savvy bunker shot to 11 feet and drained the ensuing birdie to tie the hole and remain within one hole of squaring things. McIlroy/Fitzpatrick 1-up thru 16
12:04 p.m. ET: Rose finds a greenside bunker off the tee at the short par-4 16th and blasts to 19 feet. With the Americans able to do no better than birdie, Rose lines up the putt knowing it is to assure a tied hole and thereby win the match. The savvy veteran drains the putt, right in the heart. The moment elicits echoes that could perhaps be heard all the way to the Colosseum.
"Today was mega," Rose said. "Jordan and Justin ... they're the fiestiest pair you'll ever play against."
Rose and MacIntyre handled it with aplomb, earning the Europeans' first point of the session. The European Team now has 10.5 points, just four points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
The European Team now leads 10.5 to 4.5 overall, with one match remaining on the course (Europe is leading).
Rose/MacIntyre def. Thomas/Spieth, 3 and 2
11:42 a.m. ET: MacIntyre is not a strong putter statistically, but he comes through at the par-4 15th when it matters most. After finding a greenside bunker in two, he blasts to 6 feet and drains the putt to match Thomas' two-putt par. The match is now dormie; Rose/MacIntyre will clinch a full point with just one tied hole across the last three. Rose/MacIntyre 3-up thru 15
"Confidence is earned," remarked Paul Azinger on the broadcast. "It's just an earned commodity."
MacIntyre is earning confidence today.
11:32 a.m. ET: Needing to tie the par-3 17th hole to win the match, Homa delivers with a two-putt from the back of the green, draining an 8-footer to match Fleetwood's par. Homa pumps his fist in knowing fashion and congratulates his partner. It's a 2-0 day for the Homa/Harman duo, which wasn't highly anticipated into the week but has proven potent. Perhaps it's the start of a perennial pairing? Two of the U.S. Team's three match victories so far this week have been authored by the Homa/Harman duo.
"It's a big hole, but you can only do one point at a time," Homa said afterward.
The European Team now leads 9.5 to 4.5 overall, with two matches remaining on the course (Europe is leading in both).
Homa/Harman def. Fleetwood/Hojgaard, 2 and 1
11:27 a.m. ET: Fitzpatrick hits his tee shot out of play at the par-4 14th, but that's what teammates are for. McIlroy stripes his drive, feathers an approach to 11 feet and drains the winning birdie, to the crowd's delight. Cantlay had 31 feet for birdie but couldn't convert. There are now two Europeans flags on the board among the final three matches. The tide is turning back toward the home team. McIlroy/Fitzpatrick 1-up thru 14
11:23 a.m. ET: The oldest member of the European Team delivers again. After missing the green at the par-4 14th, Rose chips to 13 feet and drains the par putt. Thomas has an 11-footer for par after a nifty bunker shot, but he can't convert. The Europeans win the hole with a par and push Thomas/Spieth onto the brink. Rose/MacIntyre 3-up thru 14
11:15 a.m. ET: Fleetwood saw Homa's chip-in par at the 15th. He'll raise. After narrowly missing the short par-4 16th green just to the left of the hole, Fleetwood chips in for eagle from 30 feet. The hole offers an ampitheater setting, perhaps the optimal spot on the course to deliver such a moment. Fleetwood delivers the moment, winning the hole, and the match heads to the par-3 17th. The crowd is fired up, knowing what an unlikely rally to tie the match would mean to the European Team's spirits. Homa/Harman 2-up thru 16
11:08 a.m. ET: Where we stand: One match is in the house, with Burns/Morikawa disposing of Hovland/Åberg, 4 and 3. Three matches remain on the course, with one American flag (Homa/Harman 3-up thru 15, in a dormie situation), one European flag (Rose/MacIntyre 2-up thru 13) and one match tied (Cantlay/Clark v. Fitzpatrick/McIlroy, tied thru 13).
The anchor match is heating up. After Cantlay won the par-4 11th with a birdie to tie the match, the par-5 12th and par-3 13th were each tied with birdies. The match is tied with five holes to play, and the Americans certainly crave the full point as they look to move within striking distance into Sunday's 12 singles matches.
11:03 a.m. ET: If Max Homa isn't already an American hero, that could change in the near future. The Ryder Cup rookie finds trouble off the tee at the par-4 15th, ultimately facing a 50-foot par chip from thick rough to a short-sided pin. He chips it in, electrifying the American fans in attendance. Fleetwood makes a 4-footer for par to tie the hole and extend the match, but Homa's heroics ensure that Europe won't draw any closer at the moment. The match is now dormie with three holes to play. Homa/Harman 3-up thru 15
10:57 a.m. ET: MacIntyre stuffs a wedge to 6 feet at the short par-3 13th, and after the Americans can't convert from longer range, the Scotsman drains his birdie. He punctuates the moment with an uppercut against the adoring acoustic, and for good reason. The Rose/MacIntyre duo takes a 2-up lead with five holes to play, putting Thomas/Spieth into a predicament. Time is running out for the U.S. Team to make a charge. Rose/MacIntyre 2-up thru 13
10:37 a.m. ET: The Fleetwood/Hojgaard duo likely needs a flurry of birdies to get this match to the final hole, and the rookie Hojgaard strikes with a 29-foot birdie at the par-4 14th, eliciting a smile and a fist pump. The Americans can't convert birdie putts from similar range, and the Europeans win the hole. It's still a tall task, but the task remains doable. Homa/Harman 3-up thru 14
10:35 a.m. ET: Åberg's back-nine heater continues with a 181-yard approach to 9 feet, desperately trying to extend the match another hole, but he can't get the birdie putt to drop. Hovland came within inches of holing a bunker shot as well. But the European par means the Americans can tie the hole and win the match with a par. Burns does just that, getting up-and-down from just behind the green. The first point of the afternoon session goes to the U.S. Team, and considering the margin into the session, it's a crucial one.
The European Team now leads 9.5 to 3.5 overall.
Burns/Morikawa def. Hovland/Åberg, 4 and 3
10:15 a.m. ET: The Scandinavian duo staved off elimination with Åberg's birdie at 13, and the Ryder Cup rookie delivers once again with a short iron to 8 feet and converted birdie at the par-4 14th. Morikawa has 7 feet for birdie to tie the hole and win the match, but once again he can't connect. The sequence parallels the hole prior, and the Hovland/Åberg duo stays alive to the 15th hole. Burns/Morikawa 4-up thru 14
10:10 a.m. ET: Max Homa and the par-5 12th is a match made in heaven. After striping an approach to within tap-in eagle range in morning Foursomes, he feathers a 246-yard approach to 2 feet for a winning eagle in the afternoon session. Another hole won for the Homa/Harman buzzsaw, looking to go 2-0 today. Homa/Harman 4-up thru 12
10:00 a.m. ET: The leadoff match is not done yet. After Morikawa stuffs a wedge to 5 feet at the par-3 13th hole, Åberg hits his wedge to tap-in range for a conceded birdie. Morikawa still has the short birdie putt to win the match, but it lips out on the left side. Europe wins the hole and will play on. Burns/Morikawa 5-up thru 13
9:57 a.m. ET: Justin Rose drains a 20-foot birdie to win the par-4 10th hole, and the "Ole!" chants begin. The Rose/MacIntyre duo leads for the first time in this match. Europe now has two blue flags on the board. Splitting this session would move the U.S. Team onto the brink into Sunday. Rose/MacIntyre 1-up thru 10
9:55 a.m. ET: Across the first three sessions, the U.S. Team led for just 28 holes combined. The U.S. Team has led for 27 holes in this session.
9:50 a.m. ET: For all the dominance enjoyed by Hovland/Åberg in the morning session, they're on the flip side this afternoon. Morikawa plays two precise shots into the gettable par-5 12th and drains an 11-foot eagle, with an accompanying fist pump, to win the hole. The Burns/Morikawa duo moves dormie with six holes to play. This, after their opponents disposed of Scheffler/Koepka on the 11th hole in Foursomes mere hours ago. Burns/Morikawa 6-up thru 12
9:38 a.m. ET: Wily veteran Justin Rose takes care of business at the par-5 ninth with a greenside up-and-down, converting a 3-foot birdie to win the hole, after Thomas couldn't convert a 15-foot birdie try for the U.S. Team. It squares the match into the back nine, taking one American flag off the board. The U.S. Team remains comfortably ahead in the session's first two matches, while the Europeans lead the anchor match. Rose/MacIntyre vs. Thomas/Spieth, tied thru 9
9:36 a.m. ET: Morikawa wedges to 9 feet and drains the ensuing birdie at the par-4 11th. Hovland has an 8-foot birdie bid to tie the hole, but it slides by. Everything is coming up U.S. Team in the day's leadoff match. The Americans certainly need it. Burns/Morikawa 5-up thru 11
9:33 a.m. ET: As they turn to the final nine, Fleetwood/Hojgaard likely need a flurry of birdies to cut into the 4-down margin. Fleetwood gets it started with a 10-foot birdie at the tricky par-4 10th, after Homa cannot convert a 12-foot birdie opportunity. Still an uphill climb against Homa/Harman at hilly Marco Simone, but still a realm. Homa/Harman 3-up thru 10
9:13 a.m. ET: Brian Harman stripes a fairway metal to 30 feet at the par-5 ninth, the ball landing in the proper spot to finish hole-high, and he two-putts for a winning birdie. After winning in morning Foursomes, Homa/Harman is looking like it could join Thomas/Spieth and Cantlay/Schauffele as traditional U.S. Team pairings for years to come. In each of the session's first two matches, the Americans lead 4-up at the turn. Homa/Harman 4-up thru 9
8:55 a.m. ET: Morikawa two-putts for a winning birdie at the par-5 ninth, after Hovland cannot convert a birdie look from 15 feet. It pushes the Burns/Morikawa advantage to 4-up at the turn, injecting some appreciative energy into the American fans who are decked out in red, white and blue and still certainly believe. Burns/Morikawa 4-up thru 9
8:50 a.m. ET: Match play competition is known for dramatic swings.. Case in point, the par-3 seventh, as Thomas takes advantage of a fortunate kick off a hill to the right of the 236-yard, par-3 seventh green; the ball trundles through the rough, onto the green and toward the cup. He converts a winning 6-foot birdie, after MacIntyre cannot convert an 8-foot birdie putt after a perfectly executed tee shot. MacIntyre seemingly struck the best shot in the group, but the Americans win the hole. It could loom large later, as well. Thomas/Spieth 1-up thru 7
8:35 a.m. ET: Think the Europeans were going to let the U.S. Team cruise to a session victory? Think again. Rose drains a 20-foot birdie at the par-4 sixth and the celebration is full throttle; he punches both fists and allows gravity to move his body toward the ground. The crowd's energy is fueling him, and he delivers with his second straight birdie. His birdie on 5 was to tie the hole, and as Spieth's birdie try at 6 comes up short, this one is a winner. The match is now even. Rose/MacIntyre v. Thomas/Spieth, tied thru 6
8:17 a.m. ET: Homa drains a 15-foot winning birdie on the par-4 sixth, pointing in the putt just milliseconds before it drops. Harman drained a 25-foot par putt to free up his partner, and Homa didn't miss a beat. Homa/Harman is now one of two 3-up U.S. duos at the moment, alongside Burns/Morikawa. Homa/Harman 3-up thru 6
8:13 a.m. ET: In the anchor match, European Team anchor McIlroy drains a 10-foot birdie at the par-3 fourth to win the hole and put some European blue on the board. The other three matches are all led by the U.S. Team at the moment, but even one European win in this session would go a long way toward the overall result. McIlroy/Fitzpatrick 1-up thru 4
8:05 a.m. ET: Spieth rides the wave of American momentum to the tune of a 6-foot birdie at the par-3 fourth, accompanied by a subtle fist pump. Thomas/Spieth takes its first lead of the match against Rose/MacIntyre, after the first three holes were tied. Thomas/Spieth 1-up thru 4
8:00 a.m. ET: Sam Burns is bringing the American swag back. After draining a 4-foot winning birdie at the par-4 sixth, he looks to the crowd and cups his ear, as if to suggest, "I can't hear you." They can hear his game, though. Burns has made three birdies in six holes, helping stake Burns/Morikawa to a sizable lead at this point in the match. This, against a Hovland/Åberg duo that just won in Foursomes in historic fashion. Burns/Morikawa 3-up thru 6
7:48 a.m. ET: After Åberg misses a 6-foot birdie try at the short par-4 fifth, Burns converts his birdie to win the hole. The Burns/Morikawa duo joins Homa/Harman as 2-up American duos at the moment. The other two matches are tied. Burns/Morikawa 2-up thru 5
7:45 a.m. ET: Max Homa is fired up. After a morning Foursomes win alongside Brian Harman, the duo returned as a pair for afternoon Four-ball, and the momentum has transferred. Homa drains a 30-foot birdie at the par-4 fourth, which wins the hole when Fleetwood/Hojgaard both miss from shorter range. It's Homa's second birdie of the match; both are hole winners. Fleetwood/Hojgaard have yet to make a birdie in the match. Homa/Harman 2-up thru 4
7:40 a.m. ET: Paul McGinley said on the broadcast that European Captain Luke Donald's decision to switch the order of Foursomes and Four-ball was statistically driven. Donald was well aware of the data that shows Europe's strength in the Foursomes format when playing at home, McGinley said, and it was important to build a lead early. Europe entered the week at 20-4 in Foursomes across the previous three Ryder Cups on home soil.
"Why do you think we swapped it out with Four-ball, Zinger? We're all over that stat, absolutely, and that was why Luke changed the sessions," McGinley told analyst Paul Azinger. "He messed with a formula that had worked since 1993 ... and he reversed it into Foursomes because of the advantage you (Azinger) just talked about."
7:35 a.m. ET: The star Scandinavian duo of Hovland-Åberg fell 2-down through three holes to Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa, a stunning reversal from a 9-and-7 win in morning Foursomes against Scheffler/Koepka. Hovland quickly gets one back for Europe with a 196-yard tee shot to 5 feet at the par-3 fourth and ensuing birdie. Burns/Morikawa 1-up thru 4
7:25 a.m. ET: It's early in the session, but the Americans are starting to generate a bit of momentum. They'll need it, as they trailed by seven points into the session, needing to win 11.5 of the remaining 16 points available to retain the Cup. In the first match, Burns made birdie at the first to win the hole, the Americans' first win on No. 1 this week. Homa quickly followed suit with a winning birdie in the next match.
In the third match, MacIntyre drained a 15-foot birdie at the opening hole, but Spieth responded with a 3-foot birdie to tie the hole. The Americans had a chance for a winning birdie in the session's anchor match, but Cantlay burned the edge on a 6-foot birdie try.
Nevertheless, a 2-0-2 mark on the opening hole could bode well for the Americans as the afternoon progresses, flipping the script on a 0-5-7 mark on No. 1 across the first three sessions.
6:10 a.m. ET: The pairings are set for Saturday afternoon Four-ball (best ball), with the Hovland-Åberg morning masterclass running it back in a different format. The stud Scandinavians will face Americans Burns and Morikawa in the afternoon's first match, set to begin at 12:25 p.m. local time (6:25 a.m. ET). Homa and Harman, who authored the first U.S. Team match win of the week in Saturday morning Foursomes, will stay together for a match against Hojgaard and Fleetwood (6:40 a.m. ET). Rose/MacIntyre will face Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (6:55 a.m. ET), with the afternoon matches anchored by McIlroy/Fitzpatrick v. Cantlay/Clark (7:10 a.m. ET).
--
Saturday morning Foursomes (alternate shot) delivered the following results:
- Match 1: Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 2 and 1
- Match 2: Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe) def. Scottie Scheffler/Brooks Koepka (U.S.), 9 and 7
- Match 3: Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) def. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (Europe), 4 and 2
- Match 4: Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.), 2 and 1
Read below for a look at how Saturday morning Foursomes matches unfolded at Marco Simone:
6:00 a.m. ET: Rahm delivers another signature moment in a week full of them for the European side, as the world No. 3 stripes a mid-iron on the par-3 17th that nearly finds the hole, settling just inches away for a tap-in birdie. Cantlay hits a smooth tee shot to 8 feet, keeping the U.S. hopes alive for a moment, but Schauffele lips out the birdie putt that he needed to extend the match. The Europeans win their third point of the morning. The crowd is delighted.
The European Team now leads 9.5 to 2.5 overall.
Rahm/Hatton def. Cantlay/Schauffele, 2 and 1
5:52 a.m. ET: A turn of events on the short par-4 16th green, after pitches from just short of the green seemed to indicate an American advantage in the morning's final match. But after Hatton drains a 15-foot birdie, punctuated by a fist pump, Schauffele fails to convert a 6-foot birdie to tie the hole. Schauffele's putt burns the left edge and refuses to drop. The Europeans move 1-up with two holes remaining, and prospects of a full American point in this match appear dicey. Rahm/Hatton 1-up thru 16
5:32 a.m. ET: The final match of the morning experiences some discomfort at the par-4 15th. The Americans miss the fairway left, requiring a hack-out that remains in thick grass, leading to a third shot that still fails to reach the green. Schauffele plays his fourth shot to 8 feet, leaving a tester for bogey.
For the Europeans, Hatton tugs his approach into thick grass left of the green, and Rahm plays his third shot to 10 feet. Hatton faces that par tester to win the hole. The putt narrowly misses on the left side, opening the door for Cantlay to salvage a tied hole for the Americans with the bogey save. Cantlay drains it, and the hole is tied with bogeys. The match remains tied with three holes to play. Rahm/Hatton v. Cantlay/Schauffele, tied thru 15
5:26 a.m. ET: The Cantlay/Schauffele duo is delivering some back-nine heroics, winning its third consecutive hole with a conceded short-range birdie at the tricky par-4 14th, after Rahm/Hatton found trouble on the approach and failed to convert a 30-foot par attempt. Rahm/Hatton v. Cantlay/Schauffele, tied thru 14
5:22 a.m. ET: McIlroy rubber-stamps another point for the European Team, draining a 15-foot par putt on 17 after Fleetwood's 25-foot birdie putt from the fringe got away from him. Thomas' tee shot at the long par 3 caught some heavy rough to the right of the green, and Spieth made decent contact on the chip but it caught a slope past the hole and drifted off the back of the green. Thomas couldn't hole the chip for par, setting the scene for McIlroy's moment. McIlroy/Fleetwood improve to 2-0 together this week in Foursomes.
The European Team now leads 8.5 to 2.5 overall.
McIlroy/Fleetwood def. Thomas/Spieth, 2 and 1
5:17 a.m. ET: The U.S. Team has earned its first match win, and it comes in style. After Harman's tee shot rolls just through the green at the short par-4 16th, Homa delivers a walk-off chip-in eagle. The American duo shares a heartwarming hug, and the U.S. Team's fans roar. It's a moment to savor, regardless of how the weekend unfolds from here.
The European Team now leads 7.5 to 2.5 overall.
Homa/Harman def. Lowry/Straka, 4 and 2
5:13 a.m. ET: Life for the Cantlay/Schauffele duo, to say the least. They've followed an eagle at the par-5 12th with a birdie at the par-3 13th. Cantlay pumps his fist after Schauffele drains the birdie at 13. The American duo trails by one hole with five to play. Still a realm. Rahm/Hatton 1-up thru 13
5:03 a.m. ET: There's still life in the Spieth/Thomas duo, as Spieth plays a sensible tee shot to just short of the green at the short par-4 16th, followed by a chip by Thomas to 3 feet. McIlroy/Fleetwood cannot convert a 15-foot birdie putt, and Spieth drains the birdie to win the hole. The match heads to the par-3 17th, its outcome still very much in doubt. McIlroy/Fleetwood 1-up thru 16
4:53 a.m. ET: A seminal moment has perhaps unfolded on the tricky par-4 15th hole. With the Americans facing a mid-range par attempt, McIlroy buries a 25-foot birdie putt to win the hole and take a 2-up lead with three holes to play. McIlroy pumps his fist and gestures toward the crowd, encouraging the patrons to roar. They oblige. McIlroy/Fleetwood 2-up thru 15
4:50 a.m. ET: The Rahm/Hatton duo plays the short par-4 11th to perfection, converting a 5-foot birdie to win the hole, as Cantlay/Schauffele cannot convert a 25-foot birdie try. A sense of confidence is building among the European fans following this match. Rahm/Hatton 3-up thru 11
4:43 a.m. ET: Where we stand: The Europeans have earned the first point of the session, with Hovland/Åberg defeating Scheffler Koepka in historic fashion, 9 and 7. There are three matches remaining on the course. Homa/Harman have some American red on the board, leading 3-up with five holes to play, while the other two matches are currently European blue. McIlroy/Fleetwood lead 1-up thru 14; Rahm/Hatton lead 2-up thru 10.
4:38 a.m. ET: McIlroy/Fleetwood find trouble off the tee at the par-4 14th, leading to a 40-foot par putt that McIlroy cannot convert. The Americans comfortably two-putt for par, as Spieth's 50-foot birdie try just burns the edge, and all of a sudden this match is within a hole. McIlroy/Fleetwood jumped out to a 3-up lead through three, but the Spieth/Thomas duo has spunkily battled back. McIlroy/Fleetwood 1-up thru 14
4:31 a.m. ET: There's a hearty contingent of American fans who made the trip over, and they're looking for a match win to celebrate. The Homa/Harman duo is doing its best, as Homa stripes his second shot at the par-5 12th to tap-in range. Lowry can't convert a 30-foot eagle try, and the American duo wins its third consecutive hole. Homa/Harman 3-up thru 12
4:25 a.m. ET: Perhaps a bit of momentum is going the Americans' way? In all three remaining matches, the U.S. Team wins a hole near-simultaneously.
Cantlay/Schauffele win No. 9 with a conceded birdie, after Hatton burns the edge on a short birdie try. Rahm/Hatton 2-up thru 9
Spieth buries a winning 15-foot birdie at the par-3 13th, after the Europeans fail to convert a 25-foot birdie try. McIlroy/Fleetwood 2-up thru 13
Homa converts a winning birdie at the short-par 4 11th, the Homa/Harman duo's second consecutive winning hole, further solidifying the red flag on the board. Homa/Harman 2-up thru 11
4:15 a.m. ET: McIlroy/Fleetwood drain a 20-foot eagle at the par-5 12th, the duo's second straight eagle, and the eagle is matched by Spieth/Thomas with a 15-footer. McIlroy/Fleetwood 3-up thru 12
4:11 a.m. ET: The Scheffler/Koepka duo makes a mess of the par-4 11th hole. Tee shot in bunker, second shot over the green, third shot back over the green, fourth shot to 25 feet. The Scandinavians, needing just a tied hole to win the match, are conceded the hole. Thereby, they are conceded the match. It marks the largest margin of victory in Ryder Cup Foursomes history. "We could've met a lot of guys, and we would've been tough to beat today," Hovland said.
The European Team now leads 7.5 to 1.5 overall.
Hovland/Åberg def. Scheffler/Koepka, 9 and 7
4:08 a.m. ET: Rahm hits a crisp approach at the long par-4 eighth, and Hatton converts a 12-foot birdie. The Europeans are starting to build a cushion in this match against the veteran Cantlay/Schauffele duo. Rahm/Hatton 3-up thru 8
4:02 a.m. ET: McIlroy/Fleetwood make quick work of the short par-4 11th, as McIlroy drives the green and Fleetwood converts an 8-foot eagle. The Americans had a short birdie look, but the effort goes for naught. McIlroy/Fleetwood 3-up thru 11
4:00 a.m. ET: Scheffler cannot convert a mid-range par putt at No. 10, and the hole is conceded to the sterling Scandinavians, who are authoring a historic rout to the delight of the Italian fans. The match is now dormie. Hovland/Åberg 8-up thru 10
3:59 a.m. ET: The Homa/Harman duo finds a spot of bother at the par-5 ninth, and Homa lips out a 25-foot par putt that would have tied the hole. The American red goes off the board. Lowry/Straka v. Homa/Harman, tied thru 9
3:55 a.m. ET: McIlroy/Fleetwood miss the par-4 10th green into a bunker and fail to reach the green on the chip, leading to Spieth/Thomas winning the hole with a stress-free two-putt par. The Americans have plenty of work ahead, but they're not going down without a fight. McIlroy/Fleetwood 2-up thru 10
3:49 a.m. ET: Memories of the Tiger Woods/Stephen Ames demolition at the 2006 WGC-Dell Match Play are coming to mind, as Hovland/Åberg easily win the ninth hole with a tap-in birdie, moving to 7-up at the turn. The splendid Scandinavians have won seven holes and tied two in this match against world No. 1 Scheffler and reigning PGA Championship winner Koepka. Hovland/Åberg 7-up thru 9
3:43 a.m. ET: The Lowry/Straka duo finds trouble on the persnickety par-4 eighth, and Homa/Harman wins the hole with a routine two-putt par. The Americans have won three holes in this topsy-turvy match; the Europeans have won two. For now, it's the U.S. Team's lone red flag on the board. Homa/Harman 1-up thru 8
3:40 a.m. ET: Hatton electrifies the patrons with a 25-foot birdie on No. 6 to win the hole, the Rahm/Hatton duo's second winning hole of the match, in addition to No. 2. Cantlay/Schauffele have played steady golf, but the duo hasn't been able to get a long putt to drop. No magic for the American duo to this point, and magic seems to be required around Marco Simone. Rahm/Hatton 2-up thru 6
3:39 a.m. ET: The Spieth/Thomas duo finds a spot of bother off the par-5 ninth tee, and once Thomas cannot convert a 20-foot par try, the hole is conceded to the "Fleetwood Mac" duo, which had a close-range birdie look. For their fans in Italy, the Europeans have made lovin' fun. McIlroy/Fleetwood 3-up thru 9
3:31 a.m. ET: Scheffler/Koepka find trouble off the tee on the par-4 eighth, leading to a conceded hole to the Scandinavian duo. Åberg may be a recent college graduate, but he is playing today like a wily veteran. It doesn't hurt to be paired alongside the recent FedExCup champion in Hovland, either. Hovland/Åberg 6-up thru 8
3:22 a.m. ET: The long eighth proves demanding for Match 1, and the Americans get one back with a crisp wedge by Spieth to 8 feet, followed by Thomas converting the par-save. McIlroy/Fleetwood cannot save par, and the hole goes to the Americans. Thomas puts his arm around Spieth as they depart the green, providing words of encouragement for the stretch run ahead. If the U.S. Team is to fight back, this match could prove crucial. McIlroy/Fleetwood 2-up thru 8
3:14 a.m. ET: That aforementioned American red? It's short-lived once again, as Homa/Harman have to lay up short of the green at the par-4 sixth and fail to convert an 8-foot par putt. Lowry/Straka are in close with a short birdie look, and the hole is conceded. Lowry/Straka v. Homa/Harman, tied thru 6
3:06 a.m. ET: Homa/Harman return some American red to the board, as Homa's drive reaches the front of the green on the short par-4 fifth, and Harman lags the eagle putt to 4 feet. Lowry/Straka cannot convert a short par putt, and the hole is conceded. Homa/Harman 1-up thru 5
3:03 a.m. ET: The sixth hole looked difficult in Match 1, but not in Match 2, as Hovland stuffs an approach to 6 feet and Åberg converts the winning birdie. Scheffler/Koepka had a 12-foot birdie look but it burned the edge. The Scandinavian duo has now won five of the first six holes of this match. Electric. Hovland/Åberg 5-up thru 6
2:56 a.m. ET: After winning the fifth hole, Spieth/Thomas cannot maintain the momentum, finding trouble in the fescue off the par-4 sixth tee and ultimately failing to convert a lengthy bogey putt. McIlroy/Fleetwood are safely on the green in two, and the hole is conceded. McIlroy/Fleetwood 3-up thru 6
2:48 a.m. ET: The Americans' first flag on the board is short-lived, as Lowry stuffs an approach at the par-4 third to 6 feet and Straka converts the winning birdie. Lowry/Straka v. Homa/Harman, tied thru 3
2:44 a.m. ET: The Scandinavian duo keeps soaring. Åberg nearly makes ace at the par-3 fourth, the ball settling mere inches from the cup. Scheffler cannot convert a 15-foot birdie try, and the Hovland/Åberg duo wins its fourth consecutive hole to begin the match. Hovland/Åberg 4-up thru 4
2:41 a.m. ET: An unexpected swing on No. 5, as Thomas drains an 18-footer birdie from the fringe, followed by McIlroy's missed 6-foot birdie try. First hole won of the day for Spieth/Thomas, and it could be just what they need. They're fired up now. McIlroy/Fleetwood 2-up thru 5
2:37 a.m. ET: The third hole proves vexing for Match 2, as Hovland and Scheffler each play a chip through the fringe that catches the false front and rolls back toward their feet. Scheffler cannot convert a 20-foot bogey putt; Hovland makes bogey from 5 feet to win the hole. Hovland/Åberg joins McIlroy/Fleetwood as European duos to win the first three holes of Saturday Foursomes. Not the start the U.S. Team was looking for. Hovland/Åberg 3-up thru 3
2:32 a.m. ET: There is some red on the board, as a crisp Homa approach on No. 2 sets up Harman's 8-foot birdie to win the hole and take the lead in their match against Lowry/Straka. Homa/Harman 1-up thru 2
2:16 a.m. ET: Scheffler takes an aggressive line into No. 2 from the center of the fairway but misses in deep rough left of the green, and after a Koepka chip to 8 feet, Scheffler's par putt slides by. Hovland misses the green, but the Hovland/Åberg duo gets up-and-down to win its second consecutive hole. Hovland/Åberg 2-up thru 2
2:15 a.m. ET: McIlroy has a 10-foot birdie putt to win No. 3 that slides by, but Spieth cannot convert an 8-foot par putt to tie the hole. Spieth pulled his approach shot well left of the green, requiring the scrambling situation, while Fleetwood struck a beautiful mid-iron to close range. The FleetwoodMac duo has won three consecutive holes to begin the match against Spieth/Thomas. McIlroy/Fleetwood 3-up thru 3
2:09 a.m. ET: The European crowd is getting revved up, as the U.S. Team drops the opening hole for the second straight match. Scheffler/Koepka find tree trouble on the approach shot, leading to Scheffler's missed 5-foot bogey putt. The hole is conceded to Hovland/Åberg, who hit the green in two and were facing 6 feet for par. Hovland/Åberg 1-up thru 1
2:06 a.m. ET: If the U.S. Team hoped to quiet the road crowd early Saturday, that plan isn't going as intended. Fleetwood drains a cross-country 35-foot birdie to win a second consecutive hole against Spieth/Thomas, negating a splendid fairway wood that Thomas smashed from the rough onto the green. McIlroy/Fleetwood 2-up thru 2
1:49 a.m. ET: Europe never trailed at any point in Friday Foursomes, and the trend continues on the first hole, as Fleetwood plays a crisp wedge from 125 yards to 15 feet after McIlroy's tee shot found the left rough. Spieth is forced to lay up from a nasty lie, and Thomas wedges to 15 feet. Spieth's par putt burns the left edge, and the Europeans can easily two-putt to win the opening hole. McIlroy/Fleetwood 1-up thru 1
1:40 a.m. ET: Saturday's first Foursomes match is underway, with the traditional Spieth/Thomas duo facing off against the "Fleetwood Mac" pairing which defeated Schauffele/Cantlay in Friday Foursomes. Spieth/Thomas sat in Friday Foursomes but have assumed the leadoff role Saturday in hopes of sparking a U.S. Team rally after a disappointing opening day. Both duos missed the fairway off No. 1.