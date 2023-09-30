Ryder Cup: Live updates, hole-by-hole breakdowns and highlights from Saturday's matches

8:35 a.m. ET: Think the Europeans were going to let the U.S. Team cruise to a session victory? Think again. Rose drains a 20-foot birdie at the par-4 sixth and the celebration is full throttle; he punches both fists and allows gravity to move his body toward the ground. The crowd's energy is fueling him, and he delivers with his second straight birdie. His birdie on 5 was to tie the hole, and as Spieth's birdie try at 6 comes up short, this one is a winner. The match is now even. Rose/MacIntyre v. Thomas/Spieth, tied thru 6