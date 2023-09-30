Ryder Cup match previews: Sunday Singles signal dramatic finale ahead at Marco Simone

It’s often a long shot that the final match has any stake at all. With a large European lead, that could very well be the case again. But if a U.S. comeback is in the works, this matchup should provide plenty of theater. Both players have earned 1.5 points thus far, though MacIntyre struggled for large stretches of both matches he played. He came alive Saturday afternoon, helping Rose put away Thomas and Spieth in Four-ball. That’s the form he will need to see. Clark, meanwhile, has been vocal about relishing the big moments. He could find himself in the biggest moment of his career if his teammates take care of business ahead of him.