Ryder Cup: Live updates, highlights and scores for Sunday Singles
The European Team has won the 44th Ryder Cup in decisive fashion.
Europe successfully defended its home turf with a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Things got tight as the final few matches turned to the final nine of Sunday Singles, with the U.S. Team looking to stage a historic comeback, but Tommy Fleetwood delivered the clinching moment in style on the short par-4 16th hole. Fleetwood drove the green and was eventually conceded the hole, as his opponent Rickie Fowler hit his tee shot into the water. This put Fleetwood 2-up with two holes to play. With Europe already at 14 points, needing 14.5 points to win the Cup, no math remained that would allow the U.S. Team to retain the Cup.
At the time, four matches remained on the course, with the U.S. Team needing to win all four to retain the Ryder Cup. The doubt created some uneasy moments for the European squad down the stretch, but it made the eventual victory all the sweeter.
Europe carried a five-point advantage into Sunday Singles, 10.5 to 5.5, and weathered the Americans' feisty comeback effort to earn a 6-6 split on the final day. It was more than enough to regain the Ryder Cup, which the U.S. Team won by a 19-9 margin in 2021 at Whistling Straits.
The U.S. Team hasn't won in Europe since 1993, and the drought will continue to at least 2027. The Americans will look to take back the cup in 2025 at Bethpage Black outside New York City.
For now, the European squad – led by stalwart pros Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland – will rejoice in the sweet taste of victory.
"This wasn't about revenge," Rory McIlroy said afterward. "This was about redemption."
Read below to see how the Sunday Singles matches unfolded at the 44th Ryder Cup, with the European Team extending its dominance on home soil:
Luke Donald’s emotional interview after Team Europe victory at the Ryder Cup
11:45 a.m. ET: All matches have been completed, and the European Team wins the Ryder Cup by a 16.5-11.5 margin.
Ryder Cup rookie Robert MacIntyre had a Sunday to remember, adding to the celebrations with a match victory over fellow event rookie Wyndham Clark. Robert MacIntyre defeats Wyndham Clark, 2 and 1.
In the final match remaining on the course, Jordan Spieth trailed Shane Lowry into the final hole, but Spieth delivered a closing birdie to tie the match. Jordan Spieth ties Shane Lowry
The European Team wins 16.5-11.5 and has regained the Ryder Cup.
11:10 a.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood wins the 17th hole against Rickie Fowler, earning a full point for the European Team. Tommy Fleetwood defeats Rickie Fowler, 3 and 1
The European Team now leads 15-11 and has clinched the Ryder Cup.
11:07 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas closes out Sepp Straka with a birdie at the par-5 18th hole. Thomas was 1-up into the hole, needing to tie the hole to win the match, and he did one better. Justin Thomas defeats Sepp Straka, 2 up
The European Team now leads 14-11 and has clinched the Ryder Cup.
Clinched at 11:05 a.m. ET: The European Team leads 14-10 and has clinched the Ryder Cup, with Tommy Fleetwood clinching at least a half point in his match against Rickie Fowler
11:03 a.m. ET:Europe wins the 44th Ryder Cup. Tommy Fleetwood clinches the needed half-point with a conceded birdie to win the par-4 16th hole after driving the green; his opponent Rickie Fowler found the water off the tee. Fleetwood stood 1-up to the 16th hole, and he moves 2-up with two holes to play.
Tommy Fleetwood’s clutch tee shot and birdie clinches win at the Ryder Cup
10:56 a.m. ET: With four matches remaining on the course, the U.S. Team is still alive, needing to win all four matches. Here's where they stand:
• Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1-up vs. Sepp Straka (Europe), thru 17
• Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Shane Lowry (Europe), tied thru 16
• Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) 1-up vs. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), thru 15
• Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Robert MacIntyre (Europe), tied thru 14
10:54 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas is 1-up against Sepp Straka as the match reaches the 18th hole. Straka would clinch the Ryder Cup for Europe with a half-point. Straka is in the fairway at 18; Thomas misses to the left.
10:48 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele makes birdie at the par-4 16th to win the hole and clinch his match against Nicolai Højgaard. The Americans' hopes remain alive, with four matches remaining on the course. The U.S. Team needs to win all four to retain the Ryder Cup. It's unlikely (Europe leads in two matches) but there is still a mathematical possibility. Xander Schauffele defeats Nicolai Højgaard, 3 and 2
The European Team now leads 14-10 and is .5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
10:34 a.m. ET: Max Homa's legend continues to grow. The Ryder Cup rookie keeps the American team's hopes alive with an up-and-down par at the par-5 18th hole, after taking an unplayable lie when his second shot found deep rough right of the green. Matt Fitzpatrick two-putted for par from 18 feet, setting the stage for Homa's 8-foot par putt to tie the hole, win the match and keep the U.S. Team's hopes alive. He makes it. Max Homa defeats Matt Fitzpatrick, 1 up
The European Team now leads 14-9 and is .5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
Max Homa’s critical par save keeps U.S. alive at the Ryder Cup
10:28 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka puts another point on the board for the U.S. Team, defeating rookie Ludvig Åberg, 3 and 2. The Americans' hopes are on life support, but they're still alive. Brooks Koepka defeats Ludvig Åberg, 3 and 2
The European Team now leads 14-8 and is .5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
10:26 a.m. ET: Max Homa takes an unplayable lie at the par-5 18th after missing his second shot to the right of the green, while Matt Fitzpatrick readies for a 15-foot birdie putt. Advantage Fitzpatrick, who will clinch the Ryder Cup for Europe if he wins the hole.
10:21 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick has the first opportunity to clinch the Ryder Cup for the European Team. He's 1-down to Max Homa into the 18th hole. A tied match would give Europe the half-point needed to win the Cup.
10:14 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton plays a splendid bunker shot at the short par-4 16th to tap-in birdie range, clinching his match against Ryder Cup rookie Brian Harman, who put up a game effort to get the match to this point but couldn't quite reach the finish line. Tyrrell Hatton defeats Brian Harman, 3 and 2
The European Team now leads 14-7 and is .5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
9:59 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy clinches his match against Sam Burns on the par-3 17th hole, finishing in style with a 199-yard tee shot to 13 feet, as Burns misses the green and cannot chip in. Rory McIlroy defeats Sam Burns, 3 and 1
The European Team now leads 13-7 and is 1.5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
9:52 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay drains a 16-foot birdie at the par-3 17th hole to win the hole and win his match against Justin Rose. It's the first full point of the day for the American side, as Cantlay builds on his momentum from a dramatic closing stretch en route to a Saturday afternoon Four-ball victory. Patrick Cantlay defeats Justin Rose, 2 and 1
"That's exactly how this tournament should be," said Cantlay of the opposing crowd's intense rooting against him. "I just try to use it as fuel ... you can take all that energy and turn it into focus and turn it into good adrenaline." He did just that.
The European Team now leads 12-7 and is 2.5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
9:38 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy has built a 3-up edge on Sam Burns (thru 15) and Tyrrell Hatton is 3-up against Brian Harman (thru 13). If these two results hold, Europe would reach 14 points and move within .5 points of winning the Ryder Cup. Europe currently leads in two other matches (Tommy Fleetwood is 1-up against Rickie Fowler thru 9; Robert MacIntyre is 1-up against Wyndham Clark thru 8).
9:33 a.m. ET: There are now 10 matches remaining on the course, with Europe just 2.5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
The U.S. Team leads in six matches, and the European Team leads in four matches.
"It's a beautiful sport," said Jon Rahm after tying the leadoff match against Scottie Scheffler. It certainly is.
9:27 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm lags his 90-foot eagle putt to within inches on the par-5 18th, meaning Scottie Scheffler needs to chip in from 20 feet past the hole (after his eagle chip raced by the hole and off the back of the green) to tie the hole and win the match.
Scheffler's chip misses on the right side, and the match is tied. A fitting end to a wild match, but Scheffler might feel the sting after losing the 18th hole. A valiant effort nonetheless. Scottie Scheffler ties Jon Rahm
The European Team now leads 12-6 and is just 2.5 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
9:13 a.m. ET: The leadoff match has reached the par-5 18th tee, with Scottie Scheffler 1-up against Jon Rahm. It has been a topsy-turvy affair with drama befitting a duel between two of the world's best.
The U.S. Team leads in six matches on the course, the European Team leads in three matches, and two matches are tied.
9:08 a.m. ET: The first point of the day goes to the European Team, as Viktor Hovland defeats Collin Morikawa, 4 and 3. Hovland played all five sessions this week and has emerged as an unquestioned leader for the contingent.
The European Team now leads 11.5-5.5 and is just 3 points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
8:40 a.m. ET: The momentum is starting to move toward the U.S. Team, if ever-so-slightly. The Americans now lead in six matches; the European Team leads in four, and two matches are tied. This would project to a 15.5-12.5 victory for Europe. The U.S. Team will need to flip a couple matches in order to retain the Cup.
8:30 a.m. ET: All 12 matches are on the course, with the leadoff match going back-and-forth into the middle part of the back nine. Jon Rahm is 1-up thru 13 against world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with Rahm winning Nos. 12 and 13 to pull ahead. This match will set the tone for the rest of the day, and a U.S. Team path to victory would be very narrow without a Scheffler point.
7:40 a.m. ET: The day's first match has made the turn, with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler tied thru 9. The European Team leads in five of 10 matches on the course; the U.S. Team leads in three, and two are tied.
7:28 a.m. ET: Nine of 12 matches are underway. Europe leads in six matches, the United States leads in two, and one is tied. The U.S. Team's chances are hanging by a thread, barring a substantial shift in fortune.
7:05 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka are the only two Americans with match leads at the moment. The Europeans lead in five matches.
6:53 a.m. ET: If there's such a thing as momentum across a property, the European Team is feeling it right now. Europe is leading in five of six matches on the course. Europe needs just four points to win the Ryder Cup.
6:35 a.m. ET: Europe leads in four of five matches currently on the course. Europe is four points away from winning the Ryder Cup.
SUNDAY SINGLES
Match 1: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) ties Jon Rahm (Europe)
9:30 a.m. ET: Rahm wins the par-5 18th hole with a two-putt birdie from 90 feet, as Scheffler's eagle chip races just over the green and he narrowly misses the birdie chip. Scheffler ties Rahm
9:22 a.m. ET: Scheffler wins the par-4 15th with a 21-foot birdie, and the next two holes are tied (birdie on No. 16, par on No. 17) to set the stage for a memorable final hole. Scheffler could give the American side an intangible spark with a point against Rahm.
8:40 a.m. ET: Scheffler wins the par-4 14th with an approach to 3 feet and converted birdie. The match is now tied with four holes to play. Tied thru 14
8:26 a.m. ET: Scheffler goes 1-up with a win on the short par-4 11th, as Rahm sends a chip shot over the green, but Rahm rallies with back-to-back winning birdies at the par-5 12th and par-3 13th. Rahm's tee shot at the 155-yard 13th settles less than 3 feet from the cup, and Scheffler can't convert a 9-foot birdie. The crowd is on its feet. If this match goes to Europe, the U.S. path is narrow. Rahm 1-up thru 13
7:48 a.m. ET: It looks to be advantage Scheffler at the par-4 10th, but Rahm pulls a Houdini-like escape from deep rough right of the fairway, a mind-boggling feat to get the ball on the green in regulation. The hole is tied with two-putt pars, but the crowd rises to its feat as if Rahm won the hole. It feels that way. Tied thru 10
7:30 a.m. ET: Rahm finds trouble off the tee at the par-5 ninth, and Scheffler converts a 6-foot birdie to win the hole and tie the match. It seems Scheffler's result will be crucial if the U.S. Team wants any hope of an unlikely rally. Tied thru 9
6:48 a.m. ET: Scheffler stuffs a wedge to 6 feet at the par-4 sixth and drains the winning birdie. Rahm 1-up thru 6
6:38 a.m. ET: Rahm gets up-and-down for birdie from short of the green, and Scheffler can't convert a 5-foot birdie. Scheffler's putting struggles are coming to a head, and Rahm is pouncing. Rahm 2-up thru 5
6:29 a.m. ET: Scheffler misses a 6-foot par putt at the par-3 fourth, as Rahm wins the hole with a two-putt par. The Europeans now lead in three matches. Rahm 1-up thru 4
6:16 a.m. ET: Rahm misses the green left at the par-4 third, leading to a bogey, and Scheffler two-putts for par to win the hole. All three matches on the course are now tied. Tied thru 3
6:02 a.m. ET: Scheffler has a 10-foot birdie look to win the hole, but it stops an inch short of the cup, right on line. The hole is tied with pars. Rahm 1-up thru 2
5:46 a.m. ET: Rahm wastes little time in getting some European blue on the board, draining a winning birdie at the par-4 first. The fans are pleased. One hole, one hearty roar. Rahm 1-up thru 1
Match 2: Viktor Hovland (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa (U.S.), 4 and 3
9:05 a.m. ET: Morikawa cannot convert a 6-foot par putt at the par-4 15th, and Hovland's par is good to win the hole and the match. It's the first point on the board of Sunday Singles, and it goes to the European Team. Hovland def. Morikawa, 4 and 3
The European Team now leads 11.5 to 5.5.
8:55 a.m. ET: Hovland has kept Morikawa at arm's length throughout the match, but the American makes a winning birdie at the 14th to maintain a sliver of hope. Hovland 3-up thru 14
7:10 a.m. ET: Hovland drains a downhill 30-foot birdie at the par-3 seventh. The Norwegian's game is electric, and it has been for some time. Morikawa matches the birdie from 3 feet, but he knows it will be an uphill battle to fight back from 3-down against this opponent. Hovland 3-up thru 7
7:00 a.m. ET: Morikawa's second shot at the par-4 sixth comes up short of the green and his chip shot rolls back to his feet, leading to a conceded hole. Hovland is in full command. Hovland 3-up thru 6
6:40 a.m. ET: Hovland makes an 8-footer for par to win the fourth hole, as Morikawa misses the green en route to bogey. Hovland 2-up thru 4
6:28 a.m. ET: Hovland stuffs a wedge to 12 feet at the par-4 third and drains the winning birdie, with Morikawa having yet to attempt a 9-foot par putt. Hovland 1-up thru 3
5:57 a.m. ET: Morikawa tugs his opening tee shot but draws a good lie in the left rough, and he takes advantage with a crisp iron to 13 feet. He can't convert, though, and the first hole is tied as Hovland two-putts for par from 35 feet. Tied thru 1
Match 3: Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) def. Justin Rose (Europe), 2 and 1
9:52 a.m. ET: Cantlay drains a clinching birdie at the par-3 17th to win the hole and win the match. Cantlay def. Rose, 2 and 1
9:42 a.m. ET: Rose is the man of the moment, draining a 12-foot birdie at No. 15 to win the hole and an 18-foot birdie to tie No. 16. It's a classy response after making bogey to lose the 14th hole, as the European Team's oldest player fights to the final moments. If Rose can flip this match, it could be a crucial blow to the American effort. Cantlay 1-up thru 16
8:57 a.m. ET: Cantlay wins the seventh hole with a par and the 11th hole with a birdie, but Rose fights back with consecutive winning birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. If the veteran Rose can claw back to secure this point (or a tie), it would make things quite dicey for the American rally effort. Cantlay 1-up thru 13
7:17 a.m. ET: Four consecutive holes have been tied with pars, as Cantlay maintains one of the scarce American flags on the board. Cantlay 1-up thru 6
6:27 a.m. ET: Cantlay avenges the short miss at the first with a winning 25-foot birdie at the par-4 second. Cantlay 1-up thru 2
6:13 a.m. ET: Cantlay stuffs his approach at the opening hole to 5 feet, but he can't convert. Opportunity lost for the Americans, who are struggling on the greens early. The hole is tied with pars. Tied thru 1
Match 4: Rory McIlroy (Europe) def. Sam Burns (U.S.), 3 and 1
9:59 a.m. ET: Burns fights back throughout the back nine and extends the match to the penultimate hole, but McIlroy plays a splendid approach into the par-3 17th, which clinches the match when Burns cannot chip in for birdie. McIlroy def. Burns, 3 and 1
8:56 a.m. ET: McIlroy isn't slowing down, as he wins the 10th hole with a par and the 11th hole with a birdie. His edge may be insurmountable. McIlroy 4-up thru 11
8:11 a.m. ET: Burns delivers a winning 9-foot eagle at the par-5 ninth. He's 2-down at the turn to an inspired McIlroy, but he's still fighting. McIlroy 2-up thru 9
7:36 a.m. ET: McIlroy flights his tee shot at the 212-yard, par-3 seventh to 5 feet for a winning birdie. The crowd is fired up. McIlroy is too. McIlroy 3-up thru 7
7:15 a.m. ET: McIlroy drains a 6-foot winning birdie at the short par-4 fifth. The patrons cheer "Rory! Rory!' and for good reason. McIlroy 2-up thru 5
7:04 a.m. ET: Burns gets one back with a winning 12-foot birdie at the par-4 fourth. McIlroy 1-up thru 4
6:52 a.m. ET: McIlroy drains a 10-foot winning birdie at the par-4 third. McIlroy 2-up thru 3
6:25 a.m. ET: Burns finds trouble off the first tee, leading to a bogey when a 19-foot par putt doesn't fall. McIlroy gets up-and-down from just off the back of the green for a winning par. McIlroy 1-up thru 1
Match 5: Max Homa (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe), 1 up
10:34 a.m. ET: The match comes down to the 18th hole, and Homa drains an 8-footer for par to tie the hole and win the match. Homa credits his caddie Joe Greiner for encouraging him to take an unplayable lie after hitting his second shot into deep rough right of the green. He gets up-and-down to match Fitzpatrick's par and secure a full point that keeps the U.S. Team's hopes alive. Homa def. Fitzpatrick, 1 up
8:15 a.m. ET: Homa is heating up. The budding American hero wins the eighth and ninth holes, moving 1-up at the turn. He's doing his best to get some American red on the board. Homa 1-up thru 9
7:24 a.m. ET: After Homa ties the match with a birdie at the par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick drains a 15-foot eagle putt to win the short par-4 fifth. Fitzpatrick 1-up thru 5
6:34 a.m. ET: The European swagger at the opening hole continues, as Fitzpatrick drains an 8-foot winning birdie. Four of five matches now have European blue on the board. Fitzpatrick 1-up thru 1
Match 6: Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Brian Harman (U.S.), 3 and 2
10:14 a.m. ET: Hatton clinches the match with a splendid up-and-down birdie from a greenside bunker at the short par-4 16th, moving the European Team within .5 points of clinching the 44th Ryder Cup. Hatton def. Harman, 3 and 2
8:54 a.m. ET: The feisty Bulldog is fighting back, as Harman wins the fifth and ninth holes with birdies. He has cut the deficit to one hole as the match moves into the back nine. Hatton 1-up thru 10
7:22 a.m. ET: Harman can't convert a 6-foot par putt, and Hatton's lead grows. Hatton 3-up thru 4
7:16 a.m. ET: Hatton feathers an approach from the fescue to 5 feet and drains the winning birdie. He's a man on a mission today. Hatton 2-up thru 3
6:50 a.m. ET: Hatton maintains the European swag at the par-4 first, draining a 10-foot birdie to win the hole. Hatton 1-up thru 1
Match 7: Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 3 and 2
10:28 a.m. ET: Koepka closes out the rookie Åberg on the 16th hole, providing a needed point for the U.S. Team. Koepka def. Åberg, 3 and 2
8:50 a.m. ET: Koepka wins the sixth and eighth holes with pars, building a 3-up edge on the Ryder Cup rookie. Åberg wins the par-5 ninth with an eagle. Koepka 2-up thru 9
6:58 a.m. ET: Koepka stuffs an approach to 6 feet at the par-4 first for a winning birdie. Koepka 1-up thru 1
Match 8: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Sepp Straka (Europe), 2-up
11:07 a.m. ET: Thomas arrives at the par-5 18th hole with a 1-up edge, and the veteran American makes a closing birdie to win the hole and solidify a full point. As the match arrived at No. 18, the outcome of the Ryder Cup was still in question (Europe was at 14 points), but Tommy Fleetwood clinched the Cup for Europe with a conceded birdie to win the par-4 16th hole, going 2-up in his match against Rickie Fowler and securing at least a half point. Still, Thomas finishes the week in style. Thomas def. Straka, 2-up
8:32 a.m. ET: Thomas is playing with dynamic energy. He drains a 23-foot birdie at No. 4 to match Straka's 25-footer, and the American follows with a winning birdie at No. 5. The next two holes are tied with pars. Thomas 2-up thru 7
7:45 a.m. ET: Thomas nestles a 127-yard approach at the par-4 third to 6 feet for a winning birdie. There are now four American flags on the board. Thomas 1-up thru 3
7:15 a.m. ET: The match is underway, and the opening hole is tied with pars. Tied thru 1
Match 9:Xander Schauffele (U.S.) def. Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 3 and 2
10:48 a.m. ET: Schauffele closes the match in style with back-to-back winning birdies at 15 and 16. The crucial point keeps the Americans' hopes alive for the time being. Schauffele def. Højgaard, 3 and 2
7:25 a.m. ET: Højgaard stuffs a 155-yard approach to 5 feet and converts the birdie to win the opening hole. Højgaard 1-up thru 1
Match 10: Jordan Spieth (U.S.) tied Shane Lowry (Europe)
11:21 a.m. ET: In the final match on the course, Spieth two-putts for birdie at the par-5 18th hole to earn a half point. It cements the final margin of the 44th Ryder Cup. Spieth ties Lowry
7:40 a.m. ET: Spieth has struggled to find form this week, but he plays the opening hole to perfection, stuffing a wedge to 3 feet for a winning birdie. Spieth 1-up thru 1
Match 11:Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), 3 and 1
11:10 a.m. ET: Fleetwood is conceded the par-3 17th hole, and his match victory is secure, further adding to Europe's winning margin. Fleetwood def. Fowler, 3 and 1
11:05 a.m. ET: Fleetwood is conceded the par-4 16th hole after reaching the green in one and lagging his eagle putt to tap-in range; Fowler found the water off the tee and couldn't hole his third shot. This moves Fleetwood to 2-up on the match, assuring at least a half point. Europe has already accrued 14 points, so this clinches the Ryder Cup for the European Team. Fleetwood 2-up thru 16
8:46 a.m. ET: Fowler wins the fourth hole with a birdie, but Fleetwood regains the edge at the par-4 sixth as Fowler lips out an 8-footer for par. Fleetwood 1-up thru 6
7:56 a.m. ET: After the opening hole is tied with pars, Fleetwood drains a 6-foot birdie at the par-4 second to win the hole. Fleetwood 1-up thru 2
Match 12:Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Wyndham Clark (U.S.), 2 and 1
11:20 a.m. ET: The final outcome had already been determined, but the spunky Scotsman pads the winning margin with a Singles victory against the reigning U.S. Open champion. MacIntyre def. Clark, 2 and 1
8:49 a.m. ET: You cannot stop MacIntyre. You can only hope to contain him. The feisty Scotsman delivers winning birdies at Nos. 4 and 5, racing off to a big lead early. MacIntyre 3-up thru 5
8:15 a.m. ET: After the opening hole is tied with pars, MacIntyre delivers a 10-foot par to win the second hole. MacIntyre 1-up thru 2