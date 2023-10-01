Ryder Cup: Live updates, highlights and scores for Sunday Singles

Europe successfully defended its home turf with a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Things got tight as the final few matches turned to the final nine of Sunday Singles, with the U.S. Team looking to stage a historic comeback, but Tommy Fleetwood delivered the clinching moment in style on the short par-4 16th hole. Fleetwood drove the green and was eventually conceded the hole, as his opponent Rickie Fowler hit his tee shot into the water. This put Fleetwood 2-up with two holes to play. With Europe already at 14 points, needing 14.5 points to win the Cup, no math remained that would allow the U.S. Team to retain the Cup.