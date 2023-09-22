Career full of pressure-packed moments has Max Homa primed for Ryder Cup debut

Homa was 8 years old when he watched the U.S. Team storm the green after winning the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline (Massachusetts). He remembers watching the U.S. lose in Wales in 2010. He could recite the gory and glorious details of various Ryder Cups since then but didn’t believe he could be a part of that history until the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. He went 4-0-0 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It was also an essential piece of internal affirmation, his first time representing the United States since the 2013 Walker Cup.