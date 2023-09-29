Ryder Cup match previews: Breaking down pairings, matchups for Saturday morning Foursomes

It’s a familiar pairing for the U.S. Team, but one new to Foursomes. Scheffler played Foursomes with Sam Burns on Friday morning and lost 4 and 3 to Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Koepka sat out the session before being paired with Scheffler in the afternoon Four-ball. If not for Rahm’s two eagles over the final three holes, Scheffler and Koepka likely emerge with a win in Four-ball over Rahm and Nicolai Højgaard, not a tie. They made birdies on each of their final five holes.