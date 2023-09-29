Europe ends historic day at Ryder Cup with magical performances on No. 18

It started with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, one of the United States’ stalwart teams. They’d surprisingly sat out the first session but were 2-up in the second session’s opening match after Spieth’s birdie on the par-3 13th. The match was tied, however, after Thomas missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. Thomas faced a birdie putt of similar length on the final hole, presumably to win the hole after neither of his opponents could hit their third shots close on the par 5. But then Hovland’s 25-foot birdie putt rolled up a ridge, slowed and took one final turn into the hole. Instead of winning the last hole, the best Thomas could do was tie the hole and the match.