Sir Michael Bonnallack OBE passes away at age 88

Sir Michael Bonallack OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), Britain’s most decorated amateur golfer and a leading figure in the sport, has passed away at the age of 88.



The former Captain and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews had been suffering from ill health in recent times but was able to attend the opening ceremony of the recent Walker Cup match at St. Andrews where he was given a standing ovation by the many fans who were there to celebrate the centenary of the first staging of the match at the home of golf.



Martin Slumbers, CEO of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and Secretary of The R&A, said, “We are deeply saddened to hear of Sir Michael’s passing. He made a huge contribution to golf not only as one of the finest amateur golfers in the history of the sport but also as an extremely effective leader and administrator. Sir Michael was the outstanding amateur golfer of his era and his achievements in The Amateur Championship and the Walker Cup will truly stand the test of time. He led The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at a time of change and did so with great courage, enterprise and foresight.



“In recent years he continued to serve the sport through his work on Committees and I personally am extremely grateful for his gracious guidance and support. He will be a huge loss to all of us in golf but particularly here in St. Andrews. On behalf of all at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and The R&A I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Bonallack family.”



Peter Dawson CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), who succeeded Sir Michael as Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, said, “Golf has lost one of its very finest. Respected all around the world, Michael was a wonderful player, administrator and ambassador for our sport and he will be sorely missed by so many. His contribution to the game he loved was simply unparalleled.



“Speaking personally, I will be forever grateful for his help and advice over so many years and my world seems a much lesser place without him. My thoughts are with Michael’s entire family who have given him such great support since he lost Angela last year.”



Born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Chigwell, England, Bonallack developed an early passion for golf and first won the Essex Boys Championship in 1950, before retaining the title in 1951. A year later he claimed the Boys' Amateur Championship at Formby.



After a few years at Chigwell, Bonallack joined Thorpe Hall Golf Club, near Southend-on-Sea in Essex, England, which he went on to represent throughout his golfing days.



As a strong amateur career developed, he made his Walker Cup debut in 1959 and achieved what was to prove a best-ever finish of tied 11th in The Open Championship that year at Muirfield.



An outstanding player who was content to remain an amateur while the professional world expanded, Bonallack went on to win The Amateur Championship and the English Amateur Championship five times. Second only to John Ball for the most victories in The Amateur, his five wins featured a hat-trick of titles from 1968-1970.



During the 1960s and early 1970s, he simply defined amateur golf in Britain. Twice he won the Silver Medal as leading amateur at The Open in 1968 (Carnoustie) and 1971 (Royal Birkdale). He also claimed the English Amateur Stroke Play Championship and the Brabazon Trophy on four occasions, as well as lifting the Lytham Trophy twice.



Bonallack played golf because he loved playing and also played it at the highest team level, representing his country in the Walker Cup nine times between 1959 and 1973. The win in 1971 at St. Andrews was the first time Great Britain and Ireland had emerged victorious since 1938. Over the Old Course, it was one of the highlights of his career.