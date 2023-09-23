Finals update: See who's fighting to advance to Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Mitchell Meissner (entered week No. 108, projected No. 92): The Rice alum enters the final round in a tie for 15th, giving himself an outside chance at a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth. Meissner, the brother of fellow Korn Ferry Tour pro Mac, has made just eight cuts in 24 starts this season, but this week does mark his fifth made cut in six starts. He needs an solo fifth at minimum for a chance at cracking the top 75 – his work is cut out for him on Sunday, which he’ll begin three strokes back of that target, but he has a realm.