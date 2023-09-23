Austin Lemieux, son of Mario, advances to First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After playing collegiate hockey at Arizona State, Austin Lemieux switched gears and decided to pursue professional golf.
It might not be apples to apples, but Lemieux has plenty of available wisdom when it comes to building a career as a professional athlete – his dad Mario Lemieux is considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time.
Perhaps the younger Lemieux, 27, channeled those genes Friday, as he made birdie on the final hole to advance through the pre-qualifying stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Lemieux carded a three-round total of 4-over 220 at Mayfield SRC – Sand Ridge in Chardon, Ohio, to finish T35 for the event. The top 38 and ties from the site advanced to First Stage; Lemieux finished in a five-way T35.
Plenty of work remains to be done; PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry leads from pre-qualifying to First Stage, then to Second Stage, then to Final Stage. The top five and ties at Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, with the rest of the field earning status across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas, based on finish. (Click here for a full breakdown of Q-School status and eligibility.)
First Stage will be contested across 13 sites in October, with five Second Stage sites to be contested in late November and early December. (Click here to track scores across all Q-School sites.) Field lists for First Stage will be announced after all pre-qualifying sites are completed.
For now, Lemieux advances and maintains his chance at a PGA TOUR card. Safe to say his dad is proud.