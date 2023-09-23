Austin Lemieux, son of Mario, advances to First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School

Plenty of work remains to be done; PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry leads from pre-qualifying to First Stage, then to Second Stage, then to Final Stage. The top five and ties at Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, with the rest of the field earning status across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas, based on finish. ( Click here for a full breakdown of Q-School status and eligibility .)