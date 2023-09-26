Tony Romo rolls into PGA TOUR Q-School pre-qualifying
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Later this week, Tony Romo will head to western New York to call an early-season NFL tilt between the Buffalo Bills and juggernaut Miami Dolphins.
In the meantime, he'll tee it up Wednesday at the pre-qualifying stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Romo will compete at The Bridges Golf Club in Gunter, Texas, the eighth of eight pre-qualifying sites contested across the month of September. The starting field at The Bridges features 74 players; approximately half the field will advance to First Stage. (The number of spots available at First Stage will be finalized after all players tee off Wednesday.)
The 54-hole event will be contested Wednesday through Friday, after which Romo will turn his attention to his broadcast role.
Romo previously advanced through pre-qualifying in 2018, recording 2-over 218 at Lantana Golf Club in Argyle, Texas, to finish on the number to qualify for First Stage. He failed to advance through First Stage at the Garland, Texas site, carding 13-over 297. Interestingly, he played the first two rounds that week alongside Scottie Scheffler, who has since ascended to No. 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking.
Last year, Romo finished T65 at a pre-qualifying site in Lantana, Texas, failing to advance to First Stage.
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry leads from pre-qualifying to First Stage, then to Second Stage, then to Final Stage. The top five and ties at Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, with the rest of the field earning status across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas, based on finish. (Click here for a full breakdown of Q-School status and eligibility.)
First Stage will be contested across 13 sites in October, with five Second Stage sites to be contested in late November and early December. (Click here to track scores across all Q-School sites.) Field lists for First Stage will be announced after all pre-qualifying sites are completed.
