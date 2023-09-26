Tony Romo rolls into PGA TOUR Q-School pre-qualifying

Romo previously advanced through pre-qualifying in 2018, recording 2-over 218 at Lantana Golf Club in Argyle, Texas, to finish on the number to qualify for First Stage. He failed to advance through First Stage at the Garland, Texas site, carding 13-over 297. Interestingly, he played the first two rounds that week alongside Scottie Scheffler, who has since ascended to No. 1 on the Official World Golf Ranking.