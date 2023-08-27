TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes

ATLANTA – The TOUR Championship began at East Lake using the FedExCup Starting Strokes format , with FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler beginning the week at 10 under and the rest of the 30-man field descending from there. Viktor Hovland carded a final-round 63 to finish at 27 under with the FedExCup Starting Strokes format and was crowned the FedExCup champion.