TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
ATLANTA – The TOUR Championship began at East Lake using the FedExCup Starting Strokes format, with FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler beginning the week at 10 under and the rest of the 30-man field descending from there. Viktor Hovland carded a final-round 63 to finish at 27 under with the FedExCup Starting Strokes format and was crowned the FedExCup champion.
Below is the Round 4 leaderboard if every player had started the week on equal footing to help you track of who’s playing the best this week.
|Name
|Scores
|Relation to Par
|T1. Viktor Hovland
|68-64-66-63--261
|-19
|T1. Xander Schauffele
|67-64-68-62--261
|-19
|3. Wyndham Clark
|68-67-68-65--268
|-12
|T4. Sam Burns
|66-66-71-67--270
|-10
|T4. Collin Morikawa
|61-64-73-72--270
|-10
|T5. Adam Schenk
|63-70-69-69--271
|-9
|T5. Sepp Straka
|66-71-65-69--271
|-9
|T5. Patrick Cantlay
|69-68-68-66--271
|-9
|T9. Tyrrell Hatton
|64-67-72-69--272
|-8
|T9. Tommy Fleetwood
|71-70-65-66--272
|-8
|T11. Keegan Bradley
|63-67-70-73--273
|-7
|T11. Rory McIlroy
|70-67-71-65--273
|-7
|T13. Max Homa
|70-67-69-68--274
|-6
|T13. Matt Fitzpatrick
|67-68-71-68--274
|-6
|T13. Russell Henley
|65-71-72-66--274
|-6
|16. Rickie Fowler
|68-73-68-66--275
|-5
|T17. Tony Finau
|70-68-70-68--276
|-4
|T17. Tom Kim
|67-70-72-67--276
|-4
|T17. Si Woo Kim
|70-72-68-66--276
|-4
|20. Lucas Glover
|72-67-69-70--278
|-2
|T21. Jon Rahm
|69-65--71-74--279
|-1
|T21. Scottie Scheffler
|71-65-73-70--279
|-1
|T21. Sungjae Im
|71-71-68-69--279
|-1
|T21. Nick Taylor
|71-67-69-72--279
|-1
|25. Brian Harman
|68-70-70-72--280
|E
|T26. Corey Conners
|70-71-66-74--281
|+1
|T26. Jordan Spieth
|69-71-70-71---281
|+1
|28. Jason Day
|67-70-74-73--284
|+4
|29. Emiliano Grillo
|73-72-70-71--286
|+6
|30. Taylor Moore
|71-75-72-69--287
|+7