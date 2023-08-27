PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes

1 Min Read

Latest

TOUR Championship leaderboard without FedExCup Starting Strokes
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    ATLANTA – The TOUR Championship began at East Lake using the FedExCup Starting Strokes format, with FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler beginning the week at 10 under and the rest of the 30-man field descending from there. Viktor Hovland carded a final-round 63 to finish at 27 under with the FedExCup Starting Strokes format and was crowned the FedExCup champion.

    Below is the Round 4 leaderboard if every player had started the week on equal footing to help you track of who’s playing the best this week.

    NameScoresRelation to Par
    T1. Viktor Hovland68-64-66-63--261-19
    T1. Xander Schauffele67-64-68-62--261-19
    3. Wyndham Clark68-67-68-65--268-12
    T4. Sam Burns66-66-71-67--270-10
    T4. Collin Morikawa61-64-73-72--270-10
    T5. Adam Schenk63-70-69-69--271-9
    T5. Sepp Straka66-71-65-69--271-9
    T5. Patrick Cantlay69-68-68-66--271-9
    T9. Tyrrell Hatton64-67-72-69--272-8
    T9. Tommy Fleetwood71-70-65-66--272-8
    T11. Keegan Bradley63-67-70-73--273-7
    T11. Rory McIlroy70-67-71-65--273-7
    T13. Max Homa70-67-69-68--274-6
    T13. Matt Fitzpatrick67-68-71-68--274-6
    T13. Russell Henley65-71-72-66--274-6
    16. Rickie Fowler68-73-68-66--275-5
    T17. Tony Finau70-68-70-68--276-4
    T17. Tom Kim67-70-72-67--276-4
    T17. Si Woo Kim70-72-68-66--276-4
    20. Lucas Glover72-67-69-70--278-2
    T21. Jon Rahm69-65--71-74--279-1
    T21. Scottie Scheffler71-65-73-70--279-1
    T21. Sungjae Im71-71-68-69--279-1
    T21. Nick Taylor71-67-69-72--279-1
    25. Brian Harman68-70-70-72--280E
    T26. Corey Conners70-71-66-74--281+1
    T26. Jordan Spieth69-71-70-71---281+1
    28. Jason Day67-70-74-73--284+4
    29. Emiliano Grillo73-72-70-71--286+6
    30. Taylor Moore71-75-72-69--287+7
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.