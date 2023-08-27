Play resumes after dangerous thunderstorms suspended play at TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
ATLANTA – The final round of the TOUR Championship was suspended at 1:57 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather and lightning in the area. A small but severe storm cell moving south toward East Lake Golf Club prompted the suspension. Play resumed at 3:50 p.m. ET., with the delay lasting an hour and 53 minutes.
Here's how to watch all the action unfold as Viktor Hovland looks to hold off pursuers en route to the FedExCup trophy and $18 million prize money.
When play was suspended, current leader Hovland (21 under) and playing partner Xander Schauffele (15 under) were on the green at the par-3 second hole when the horn blew. Hovland was facing a 15-foot par putt, while Schauffele had a 12-foot birdie putt remaining. Hovland began his round with a six-stroke lead.
Weather-related issues have been affecting Atlanta and the surrounding area all week, with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees each day of competition. Additionally, a severe storm cell prompted a 75-minute delay on Saturday afternoon at East Lake Golf Club.