Scottie Scheffler seeking redemption at East Lake

Jon Rahm has more wins this season. Like Scheffler in 2022, Rahm has won four times, including the Masters. Scheffler has won twice in 2023 but his unmatched consistency is the reason he sits atop the FedExCup. He has 15 top-10s, four more than anyone else on TOUR. Another one this week would give him 16, the most by anyone since Vijay Singh had 16 in 2005. Scheffler had a span of 18 consecutive starts this season where he finished no worse than 12th.