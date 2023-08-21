Last minute moves for U.S. Ryder Cup Team at BMW Championship

Homa made his Presidents Cup debut last year at Quail Hollow and thrived, going 4-0-0 and emerging as one of the U.S. Team’s emotional leaders. It was widely expected that he would receive a Ryder Cup captain’s pick if he failed to qualify on points; still, the California native knows that nothing can be expected in life. It’s always best to earn a dream, removing the variables, and Homa has made no secret that playing in a Ryder Cup fits that “dream” label.