Sepp Straka survives the bubble, advances to TOUR Championship

Grillo will proceed to Atlanta, as will Jordan Spieth, who checks in at No. 29 on the FedExCup after a T34 finish at Olympia Fields. There wasn’t a dull moment in Spieth’s week; he was his usual animated self for the majority of 72 holes, chatting away with himself and caddie Michael Greller, including a vintage Spieth “Ohhh no!” after striking his approach shot at the par-4 fifth hole Sunday, which flew over the green en route to a bogey. He was projected outside the top 30 at times throughout the final nine, which included a double bogey at the par-4 10th, and a bogey-bogey finish made for a frustrating walk to the scoring tent. But as those around him on the bubble failed to make major moves, Spieth found the right side of the bubble and will make his third consecutive TOUR Championship appearance, after missing three in a row from 2018 to 2020.