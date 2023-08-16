PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scenarios for players to automatically qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at BMW Championship

U.S. Ryder Cup standings will finalize after the BMW Championship

    OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – The U.S. Team Ryder Cup standings will finalize after this week’s BMW Championship, meaning this is the final opportunity for players to solidify automatic qualifying positions.

    The top six on the U.S. Team standings after this week will qualify to compete next month at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The squad will be rounded out with six captain’s picks, selected by U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson following the TOUR Championship.

    So, while there will be one more week to strengthen the resume, this is the final chance for U.S. players to clinch their spot without a captain’s pick needed.

    Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay have all clinched their spot in the top six for the U.S. Team.

    The next three spots are currently held by Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Max Homa. Click here for full standings into the week for both the U.S. Team and European Team.

    The European Team standings will be finalized on Sept. 3.

    Here’s a look at the unique scenarios for U.S. Team automatic qualification at this week’s BMW Championship, contested at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) outside Chicago.

    Guaranteed to make the team:

    Scottie Scheffler

    Wyndham Clark

    Patrick Cantlay

    Minimum finish required to have a chance to auto-qualify:
    (10 players outside the top six have a chance)

    Xander SchauffeleTwo-way T43
    Jordan SpiethThree-way T4
    Cameron YoungTwo-way T3
    Collin MorikawaThree-way T2
    Keegan BradleyThree-way T2
    Sam BurnsSolo-2nd
    Rickie FowlerSolo-2nd
    Denny McCarthyWin
    Lucas GloverWin
    Kurt KitayamaWin

    Brooks Koepka is bumped out if two of these things happen:

    Max HomaTwo-way T9
    Xander SchauffeleSolo-9th
    Jordan SpiethSolo-3rd
    Cameron YoungTwo-way T2
    Collin MorikawaSolo-2nd
    Keegan BradleySolo-2nd
    Sam BurnsWin
    Rickie FowlerWin
    Denny McCarthyWin
    Lucas GloverWin
    Kurt KitayamaWin

    Brian Harman is bumped out if:

    Max Homa and Xander Schauffele finish in a two-way tie for second AND Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns or Rickie Fowler wins.

    Result required to guarantee a spot in the top six:

    Brian HarmanSolo-20th
    Max HomaRunner-up finish (any ties)
    Xander SchauffeleSolo-2nd
    Jordan SpiethSolo-2nd
    Cameron YoungWin
    Collin MorikawaWin
    Keegan BradleyWin
