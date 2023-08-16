Scenarios for players to automatically qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at BMW Championship
U.S. Ryder Cup standings will finalize after the BMW Championship
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – The U.S. Team Ryder Cup standings will finalize after this week’s BMW Championship, meaning this is the final opportunity for players to solidify automatic qualifying positions.
The top six on the U.S. Team standings after this week will qualify to compete next month at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The squad will be rounded out with six captain’s picks, selected by U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson following the TOUR Championship.
So, while there will be one more week to strengthen the resume, this is the final chance for U.S. players to clinch their spot without a captain’s pick needed.
Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay have all clinched their spot in the top six for the U.S. Team.
The next three spots are currently held by Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Max Homa. Click here for full standings into the week for both the U.S. Team and European Team.
The European Team standings will be finalized on Sept. 3.
Here’s a look at the unique scenarios for U.S. Team automatic qualification at this week’s BMW Championship, contested at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) outside Chicago.
Guaranteed to make the team:
Scottie Scheffler
Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay
Minimum finish required to have a chance to auto-qualify:
(10 players outside the top six have a chance)
|Xander Schauffele
|Two-way T43
|Jordan Spieth
|Three-way T4
|Cameron Young
|Two-way T3
|Collin Morikawa
|Three-way T2
|Keegan Bradley
|Three-way T2
|Sam Burns
|Solo-2nd
|Rickie Fowler
|Solo-2nd
|Denny McCarthy
|Win
|Lucas Glover
|Win
|Kurt Kitayama
|Win
Brooks Koepka is bumped out if two of these things happen:
|Max Homa
|Two-way T9
|Xander Schauffele
|Solo-9th
|Jordan Spieth
|Solo-3rd
|Cameron Young
|Two-way T2
|Collin Morikawa
|Solo-2nd
|Keegan Bradley
|Solo-2nd
|Sam Burns
|Win
|Rickie Fowler
|Win
|Denny McCarthy
|Win
|Lucas Glover
|Win
|Kurt Kitayama
|Win
Brian Harman is bumped out if:
Max Homa and Xander Schauffele finish in a two-way tie for second AND Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns or Rickie Fowler wins.
Result required to guarantee a spot in the top six:
|Brian Harman
|Solo-20th
|Max Homa
|Runner-up finish (any ties)
|Xander Schauffele
|Solo-2nd
|Jordan Spieth
|Solo-2nd
|Cameron Young
|Win
|Collin Morikawa
|Win
|Keegan Bradley
|Win