Plenty of betting value midway through the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Since I did it for Jordan Spieth on Thursday, I'll do it for the top player in the world on Friday. Betting Scottie Scheffler at +600 when he is three shots off the lead is not a good bang for your buck. Now, I'm not going to dog a guy who has seven top-5s in his last eight starts; but I am going to go with the recent trend here. Hot starts have not helped Scheffler win lately. After rounds of 67-66 this week, he sits at a total of 133. In six of those seven top-5s I mentioned, he was sitting at 135 or better after two rounds and didn't win any of those tournaments. One of the reasons why he went winless was becomes of the stiff competition around him. There are too many world-class players around the top of the leaderboard to justify picking anyone at +600 while sitting three shots back.