CBS Sports to present an exciting culmination of PGA TOUR season with weekend coverage of the entire FedExCup Playoffs for very first time
Innovative technology enhancements to bring viewers closer to the action throughout the Playoffs
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
As the 2022-23 PGA TOUR FedExCup Season comes to a thrilling conclusion, CBS Sports is set to present weekend coverage of the entire FedExCup Playoffs for the very first time, beginning Saturday.
In total, CBS Sports is scheduled to carry more than 20 live hours of the Playoffs over the next three weekends beginning with the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday (3-6 p.m. ET) and Sunday (2-6 p.m. ET), from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
The BMW Championship follows on Saturday, Aug. 19 (3-6 p.m. ET) and Sunday, Aug. 20 (2-6 p.m. ET) staged at Olympia Fields Country Club outside of Chicago.
The TOUR Championship will determine the season-long FedExCup champion at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with extended coverage on Saturday, Aug. 26 (3-7 p.m. ET) and Sunday, Aug. 27 (1:30-6 p.m. ET). Once the final pairing reaches the 10th hole on Sunday, the closing stretch of the final round will be presented commercial-free by TOUR Championship proud partners Southern Company, Accenture and Coca-Cola.
CBS Sports’ golf anchor, Jim Nantz, will host coverage of all three Playoffs events from the network’s super tower and be joined by lead analyst Trevor Immelman, along with hole announcers Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo. Lead on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, along with Colt Knost and Mark Immelman will share perspectives from inside the ropes, while Amanda Renner will provide reports and conduct interviews.
Live coverage will feature a range of innovative technology and broadcast enhancements (utilized at each of the three Playoffs events unless otherwise noted), including:
· 360-Degree Immersive Camera – A falcon 360-degree immersive camera will present viewers with picturesque panoramic views of each course venue. The innovative camera technology has become a staple on CBS Sports’ college football coverage as well as the network’s coverage of the PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing.
· Player “Walk-and-Talks” – Consistent with CBS Sports’ coverage throughout the PGA TOUR season, the network will look to arrange “walk-and-talk” interviews throughout the Playoffs. The CBS Sports-led innovation was initially introduced earlier this year during the West Coast Swing.
· Mini FlyCam (TOUR Championship) – A mini flycam or “mosquito cam” will allow for varying vantage points on the par-5 18th hole at East Lake Golf Club.
· Boat Camera (BMW Championship, TOUR Championship) – Coverage of the last two Playoffs events will implement a robotic boat camera positioned in the water of an on-course penalty area. The camera will be stationed on the par-4 18th hole at Olympia Fields, and will span holes one, eight, nine, 15 and 18 at East Lake.
· Depth of Field Cameras – CBS Sports will deploy its popular depth-of-field camera technology through both a handheld and mini-Steadicam offering, displaying views of players walking the course with a cinematic feel.
· Live Drone and Aerial Coverage – Integrated as a live camera source, a state-of-the-art drone will provide scenic views of the action and be complemented by a Goodyear Blimp positioned high above the golf course.
· Bunker Cameras – A bunker camera will be in use at all three Playoffs events, including two at the TOUR Championship. A camera will be embedded within the greenside bunker on the par-3 14th hole at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the par-4 18th hole at the BMW Championship, as well as the par-3 15th and par-5 18th holes at the TOUR Championship.
· On-Course Set (FedEx St. Jude Championship) – CBS Sports’ on-course set configuration will return during Saturday’s third-round coverage, featuring Renner and Knost immersed in the crowd adjacent to the teeing area on TPC Southwind’s par-3 14th hole.
· TrackMan Data – TrackMan broadcast technology will utilize 3D radar tracking – led by live tee shot tracing – to provide viewers with dynamic swing visualization metrics such as shot apex, ball speed, distance and curvature. Four RF mini cameras also will provide ball tracking capability on approach shots from the fairway throughout the entire golf course.
· ARL Virtual Eye (FedEx St. Jude Championship, TOUR Championship) - Virtual Eye technology will be used to display dynamic course animations, while also incorporating TrackMan ball tracing capabilities on tee shots via an overhead slab view of the hole.
CBS Sports’ coverage is helmed by lead producer Sellers Shy and lead director Steve Milton. Sean McManus is Chairman, CBS Sports. David Berson is President, CBS Sports. Harold Bryant is Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports.
CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will offer extended tournament previews across all three FedExCup Playoffs events, and also will provide in-progress highlights and post-round coverage of each round throughout the Playoffs. Additionally, CBSSports.com will provide live coverage and analysis at each event, and CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports’ The First Cut podcast will provide recaps and extended coverage at the conclusion of each round. SportsLine’s Early Wedge show will also provide picks and previews on the SportsLine YouTube channel and as part of the Early Edge podcast. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
2023 FedExCup Playoffs airtimes on CBS & Paramount+
(*All times Eastern; subject to change)
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Saturday, Aug. 12 (Third Round)
|3-6 p.m.
|CBS / Paramount+
|Sunday, Aug. 13 (Final Round)
|2-6 p.m.
|CBS / Paramount+
|BMW Championship
|Saturday, Aug. 19 (Third Round)
|3-6 p.m.
|CBS / Paramount+
|Sunday, Aug. 20 (Final Round)
|2-6 p.m.
|CBS / Paramount+
|TOUR Championship
|Saturday, Aug. 26(Third Round)
|3-7 p.m.
|CBS / Paramount+
|Sunday, Aug. 27 (Final Round)
|1:30-6 p.m.
|CBS / Paramount+