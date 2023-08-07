CBS Sports to present an exciting culmination of PGA TOUR season with weekend coverage of the entire FedExCup Playoffs for very first time

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will offer extended tournament previews across all three FedExCup Playoffs events, and also will provide in-progress highlights and post-round coverage of each round throughout the Playoffs. Additionally, CBSSports.com will provide live coverage and analysis at each event, and CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports’ The First Cut podcast will provide recaps and extended coverage at the conclusion of each round. SportsLine’s Early Wedge show will also provide picks and previews on the SportsLine YouTube channel and as part of the Early Edge podcast. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.