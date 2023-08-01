Justin Thomas excited for Tiger Woods to join PGA TOUR Policy Board as Player Director
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods have become close friends while living in south Florida. It’s a relationship that has given Thomas a deep insight into Woods’ approach to his craft, one that has resulted in a record-tying 82 PGA TOUR wins.
Thomas said Tuesday that he thinks Woods will bring a similar mentality to the newest role in his career: PGA TOUR Policy Board member.
The PGA TOUR announced Woods’ addition as a Player Director on Tuesday morning. It is a move that gives arguably the greatest player of all time increased influence in the future of the PGA TOUR and allows him to follow in the footsteps of fellow legends Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, who also played an outsized role in the TOUR becoming what it is today.
Thomas said he was “obviously excited” about Woods’ addition to the Board.
“He takes the future of the PGA TOUR very seriously,” Thomas said Tuesday, “and he wants it to be in the best hands possible and it to be in the best position possible.”
The 47-year-old Woods has not played since undergoing ankle surgery in April and has yet to give a timetable for his return. He will fill a new spot on the Policy Board, joining Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson as Player Directors.
“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR,” Woods said in the statement. “This is a critical point for the TOUR and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players.”
Along with the six Player Directors, the other voting members of the Board are Independent Directors Ed Herlihy (Chairman), Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker and a to-be-announced replacement for Randall Stephenson.
Woods, a winner of 15 majors, transformed the game of golf when he turned pro in 1996, and Thomas says he's confident that Woods’ outsized influence can continue to shape the TOUR’s future even as his competitive appearances become rarer.
"It would be pretty easy for him to just hide under a rock the rest of his life and be just fine,” Thomas said. “But that's not who he is. He wants to continue to see the PGA TOUR grow and succeed.”
Woods’ addition to the Policy Board was part of several moves announced Tuesday to ensure that the TOUR lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization. The TOUR also announced Tuesday that the Policy Board’s governing documents will be amended to make it clear that no major decision can be made without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors and that the Player Directors’ special advisor, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of developments in the negotiations around the Framework Agreement and have full access to any information he deems necessary. The Player Directors also will have full authority to approve – or decline to approve – any potential changes to the TOUR as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.