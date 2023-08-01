Justin Thomas excited for Tiger Woods to join PGA TOUR Policy Board as Player Director

Woods’ addition to the Policy Board was part of several moves announced Tuesday to ensure that the TOUR lives up to its mission of being a player-driven organization. The TOUR also announced Tuesday that the Policy Board’s governing documents will be amended to make it clear that no major decision can be made without the prior involvement and approval of the Player Directors and that the Player Directors’ special advisor, Colin Neville, will be fully aware of developments in the negotiations around the Framework Agreement and have full access to any information he deems necessary. The Player Directors also will have full authority to approve – or decline to approve – any potential changes to the TOUR as part of the Framework Agreement discussions.