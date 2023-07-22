How to Watch The Open Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 3rd at Hoylake during The Open is played as the first for members, and is a beloved ‘19th hole’ for matchplay situations, owing to the club’s strong history of amateur and matchplay golf. The reason it is so well adored is the difficulty it can possess, and the possibility of finding out of bounds on both your tee shot and approach shot. The internal out of bounds at Hoylake runs down the entire right-hand side of the first, as it doglegs sharply to the right. There is a possibility for the bravest players to try and cover a fair portion of the out of bounds from the tee, but even the slightest push could end in disaster, and any shot slightly pulled off the intended line will most likely find rough beyond the fairway. Therefore, many players will take an iron and leave themselves around 180-220 yards to the green. Out of bounds again can come into play on the right, but a significant bail-out area to the left with just a lone front bunker guarding the green is a good miss on windy days and will no doubt be a popular spot. The green itself is relatively straightforward but can possess very subtle breaks as is often the case at Hoylake. Players who have played the first three holes at par or better will be thrilled, as they approach a scorable part of the course. (Source: R&A)