Round 2 review: The Open Championship

Tom Kim (even par): One of the low rounds of the morning wave helped Kim recover from a first-round 74 – and he did it with a tear in his ankle. Kim revealed after this 3-under round of 68 that he got his foot caught while walking outside his rental property. “There is like this patio and it drops down to the grass. There is like half a yard of mud and my foot got caught and slipped and popped,” he said. Despite “barely walking,” Kim gutted through his round to make four birdies and bogey and safely secure a tee time for the weekend. “I taped it up a lot where it's not going to get worse. It's just uncomfortable. I'm not going to give up. It's just not who I am,” he said.