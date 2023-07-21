Rory McIlroy keeps hope alive after second-round 70 at The Open

As last week’s Genesis Scottish Open winner, McIlroy entered the week as one of the favorites with an opportunity to return to world No. 1 with another victory. The 34-year-old admitted he didn’t really get it going in the first round, but he started Round 2 in the opposite fashion. McIlroy blistered a drive into the wind at the first hole, followed by an approach to 11 feet and a birdie putt that found the bottom of the cup.