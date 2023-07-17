Robert MacIntyre makes Ryder Cup statement with sterling Sunday in Scotland
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Robert MacIntyre made waves across the golf world with a spirited final-round 64 at the Genesis Scottish Open, falling one shy of Rory McIlroy in a bid to become the event’s first Scottish winner since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.
Nonetheless, MacIntyre’s effort significantly bolstered his chances of representing the European Team at this fall’s Ryder Cup at Marco Simone G&CC in Italy – where he won the 2022 Italian Open, no less.
MacIntyre jumped eight spots to No. 3 on the European Points List, on which the top three as of Sept. 3 will earn automatic spots on the team. The top three on the World Points List, excluding any crossover, will also earn automatic spots. The team will then be rounded out with six captain’s picks from Luke Donald.
|European Points List (top 3 qualify)
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|3838.5
|2
|Jon Rahm
|3017.98
|3
|Robert MacIntyre
|1732.77
|4
|Yannik Paul
|1652.9
|5
|Adrian Meronk
|1555.71
|6
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1516.86
The significance of MacIntyre carding Sunday’s low round at The Renaissance Club wasn’t lost on McIlroy, who made a point to find the Scotsman afterward.
“It’s nice to see him hitting some form again,” McIlroy said, “especially at an important point in the year when he’s looking to try to make that Ryder Cup.”
The European Points List is based off DP World Tour points, with the World Points List using Official World Golf Ranking points. (Click here for a full breakdown of how Ryder Cup points are calculated across the U.S. Team and European Team)
|World Points List (top 3 qualify)
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|3
|Viktor Hovland
|255.88
|4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|189.01
|5
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|149.78
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|145.33
|7
|Shane Lowry
|104.31
|8
|Sepp Straka
|103.32
|* Excludes qualifiers from European Points List
MacIntyre, a two-time DP World Tour winner, displayed resiliency after a gutting defeat at the prior week’s Made in HimmerLand, where he led on the back nine Sunday but was derailed by a triple bogey, en route to a T4 finish. The Genesis Scottish Open, being a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, offered another opportunity for MacIntyre to rise on the European Points List – and he delivered.
The top three spots on the European Points List are currently filled by McIlroy, Jon Rahm and MacIntyre, with the next three on the World Points List filled by Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.
MacIntyre represented Great Britain & Ireland at the 2017 Walker Cup, comprising a 1-1-1 record that included a 6-and-4 victory over Cameron Champ in Saturday afternoon singles. The 26-year-old Scotsman plays with fire and is well-liked among his peers in professional golf, and he seemingly would be a natural for the European Team room at Marco Simone G&CC in Rome.
Now he’s on the verge of making his Ryder Cup debut, no captain’s pick needed. He’s not letting the impending selection control his mind, but he doesn’t shy away from the event’s magnitude.
“It’s a big goal, but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll have another shot in two years’ time,” MacIntyre told Bunkered Online last month. “It would be massive if I got on the team, but it’s not the end-all, be-all.”
The current top six on the U.S. Team (automatic qualification) are Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa. The qualification period ends Aug. 20, with U.S. Team Captain Zach Johnson to make six captain’s picks thereafter.
|U.S. Team Standings (top 6 qualify)
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|25,559.49
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|13,239.95
|3
|Brooks Koepka
|9,362.61
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|8,390.13
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|8,328.58
|6
|Max Homa
|7,801.88
|7
|Keegan Bradley
|7,422.34
|8
|Jordan Spieth
|7,299.80
|9
|Collin Morikawa
|7,116.81
|10
|Cameron Young
|7,074.28
|11
|Sam Burns
|6,832.80
|12
|Rickie Fowler
|6,709.84
