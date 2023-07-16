Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will ‘never forget’ Genesis Scottish Open
Finishes runner-up to Rory McIlroy, who closes birdie-birdie to win by one
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Nick Taylor’s win at last month’s RBC Canadian Open seemed straight out of a movie, as he drained a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to become the first Canadian to win the event since 1954. It was a “where were you” moment that players and fans alike would never forget.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre came agonizingly close to replicating the feat Sunday at the Genesis Scottish Open. And it took an all-time great making two all-time great birdies to prevent it.
MacIntyre handled blustery conditions with aplomb in the final round at The Renaissance Club, carding 6-under 64 – Sunday’s low score by two shots – punctuated by a long iron to 4 feet for birdie at the par-4 18th, the day’s toughest hole, to post the clubhouse lead at 14 under. He doffed his hat to the adoring gallery, which roared back in approval as he traversed the elevated walkway toward scoring.
Robert MacIntyre's incredible second leads to go-ahead birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Then Rory McIlroy closed with laser-like approaches for consecutive closing birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to steal the victory from MacIntyre’s grasp, one shot clear of the national hero, who was bidding to become the first Scotsman to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.
It was a stunning turn of events, as MacIntyre appeared in position to win outright as he watched the action unfold on television near the driving range, with the par-3 17th playing to a 3.234 average on Sunday, leading to the par-4 18th which played to 4.675 in the final round; the hole yielded just three birdies all day.
The second of those went to MacIntyre, in a moment that appeared destined for Scottish golf lore – until the third went to McIlroy.
MacIntyre was emotional as he walked off the 18th green, having staged a remarkable rally from T13 into the final round, and the emotion remained as he met the media afterward. The silver lining for the 26-year-old is that he figures to have plenty more chances at his national open, a mindset he tried his best to convey in his closing remarks.
“I’ll never forget it,” MacIntyre said of the experience. “That’s why I play this sport. If not The Open, the Scottish Open will be up there with the event I want to play for the rest of my life. It’s the one I’ve dreamed of winning since I watched at home, and I thought today coming down once I birdied 18, I thought this might be the one. But it’s not to be just now, and plenty of years ahead.
“I wasn’t even within touching distance of the trophy, and I went out there and put on a performance. Rory McIlroy’s potentially the best in the world, and he showed why today. Take my hat off to him.”
MacIntyre was born in Oban, Scotland, and was a competitive shinty player into his teens – a ball-and-stick grass game, popular in the Scottish Highlands, which MacIntyre has credited for developing the elite hand-eye coordination so important to golf success. In 2013, he became the first player to win the Scottish Youths Championship and Scottish Boys Open Stroke Play in the same year. He won the 2015 Scottish Amateur and finished runner-up at The Amateur in 2016. He turned professional in 2017 after a cup of coffee at McNeese State in Louisiana, justifiably pegged as Scottish golf’s next star.
MacIntyre has won twice on the DP World Tour, including last year’s Italian Open, and this marked his best chance to date at a PGA TOUR title. The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, and a victory would have earned him exempt TOUR membership through 2025.
Still, another silver lining remains. Effective this year, the top 10 players on the season-ending Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt, will earn dual membership on the PGA TOUR in 2024. MacIntyre’s runner-up at the Genesis Scottish moves him to No. 6 on the Race to Dubai, with Nos. 1 and 2 (McIlroy and Jon Rahm) already exempt on TOUR.
MacIntyre is well positioned for that TOUR card, and he’s certainly moving onto the radar of European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, as the qualification period moves into its final stages.
“I’m really proud of myself,” said MacIntyre, who continues strong form after a T4 at last week’s Made in HimmerLand on the DP World Tour. “I’ve put in a hell of a lot of work the last five, six weeks. I’m happy and smiling, and (caddie) Greg (Milne) has kept me happy and smiling, and you know what, we can play good golf from there.”
Robert MacIntyre's nice approach leads to eagle at Genesis Scottish Open
MacIntyre had several family members and friends on-hand at The Renaissance Club, including his parents Carol and Dougie, sisters Gill and Nicola, and foster brother Thomas. Due to COVID, it would be their first time seeing him win as a pro.
The stage was set for a storybook ending.
“He’s unlucky,” said Dougie, shaking his head, who hasn’t seen his son win in-person since the 2015 Scottish Amateur. “No one else but Rory could’ve done that.”
Perhaps that luck, though, will circle back at a future Genesis Scottish Open. It will be worth the wait.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.