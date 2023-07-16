Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will ‘never forget’ Genesis Scottish Open

“I’ll never forget it,” MacIntyre said of the experience. “That’s why I play this sport. If not The Open, the Scottish Open will be up there with the event I want to play for the rest of my life. It’s the one I’ve dreamed of winning since I watched at home, and I thought today coming down once I birdied 18, I thought this might be the one. But it’s not to be just now, and plenty of years ahead.