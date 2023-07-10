Austria’s Sepp Straka bolsters Ryder Cup chances with John Deere title

Straka, who moved from Vienna, Austria, to Valdosta, Georgia, at age 14, has described himself as “100% Austrian and 100% American.” But he has always played under the Austrian flag, proud of his heritage. He became the first Austrian-born player to earn a TOUR card in 2018, and he became the first to win on TOUR at The Honda Classic in 2022. He represented Austria at the Tokyo Olympic Games, as well.