Steph Curry continues his mission to grow the game through UNDERRATED Golf

“Surreal probably doesn’t do it justice, … in terms of things that I’ve been able to do in golf, my passion,” Curry said. “Obviously I love to play first and foremost, but trying to find ways to leverage the platform and the space and bring amazing partners together to do things that can create opportunities for the next generation to pursue golf at the highest level and open up the world of golf for kids who deserve it. Blessed to be able to accomplish what we’ve accomplished so far, but really I just feel like we’re getting started. It’s a great honor and encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing.